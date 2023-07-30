Dhe Hyundai Kona was the most popular car from the Korean manufacturer in Germany last year. There were 25,979 new registrations, an amazing 65.5 percent were purely electric.

The next generation of the SUV will be launched in August, and the electric Kona moved by the editors will come a month later. It’s said to cost around €42,000, while the base Kona will start at €26,900. But then 120 hp from one liter must be enough. On the other hand, 198 hp from 1.6 liters is available for 37,300 euros, and four-wheel drive instead of front-wheel drive costs another 2050 euros.

Looks sporty

Another Kona variant is a 1.6-liter hybrid with 141 hp, here prices start at 33,200 euros in the basic Select equipment. In the second Kona generation, diesel engines have been eliminated, as have the particularly powerful N models (280 hp), but there is still an N-Line that is sporty, at least in terms of appearance. With a length of 4.35 meters, the Kona II has grown by at least 17.5 centimeters, it stands on a new platform that the new Kia Niro also uses.

The wheelbase has increased by six centimeters to 2.66 meters. Height and width also increased slightly. The trunk volume benefits from the growth, it increases by 92 to 466 liters, the maximum after folding the rear seat backs is almost 1300 liters.









The electric Kona is a front-wheel drive vehicle with two battery sizes on offer, 48.4 and 65.4 kWh. According to the manufacturer, ranges of around 350 kilometers are possible even with the small battery. Here the electric motor delivers 156 hp. With the larger battery comes a 218 hp motor, the range should then be 500 kilometers. It is charged with a maximum of 100 kW, so according to the information, an almost empty battery can be charged from ten to 80 percent in a good 40 minutes. A heated charging socket in the front should prevent the flap from freezing over in winter.

The interior has also been redesigned, and a head-up display is available. The carpets and headliner are made from recycled plastic bottles, and the seat cushions are made from ecologically processed leather. While the electric Kona are built in Nošovice, Czech Republic, the combustion models come from Korea.