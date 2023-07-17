The Kona is after the Tucson one of the most successful models of Hyundai. Its journey in Spain began with the ABC Award for Best Car of the Year 2019. Now in its second generation, it hopes to follow the path of the first with more arguments.

Because the new Kona has grown in size and habitability, climbing the segment to become a Sub B, to rival even models like the Seat Ateca or Citroen C4. Within the brand itself, it is located between the Located between the Hyundai Bayon and the Tucson.

In the mechanical section, it is available with a wide range of options that includes versions with a gasoline internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid (HEV) and 48V light hybrid, all of them with N Line sports variants. In just a few months, the 100% electric versions will arrive with the latest technology in this field.

The internal combustion engine variant is available with a 1.0 T-GDi or 1.6 T-GDi engine. The 1.0 T-GDi develops a maximum of 120 hp and up to 200 Nm of torque. For its part, the 1.6 T-GDi block generates an estimated power of 198 hp and up to 265 Nm of torque.

Larger size that benefits passengers, and with more cargo space



The 1.0 TGDI is available with a 6MT six-speed manual transmission or a 7DCT seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the 1.6 TGDI is offered as standard with the 7DCT automatic transmission. In addition, the 1.6 T-GDi engine can be equipped with four-wheel drive.

The 1.0 T-GDi with six-speed manual transmission can also be equipped with 48-volt mild hybrid technology.

The electric hybrid variant carries a 1.6-litre GDi direct injection engine paired with an electric motor, allowing for a combined output of 141PS and 265Nm of torque. This ‘full hybrid’ powertrain is only available with the 6 DCT six-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.

During our contact on Asturian roads we had the opportunity to test the less powerful Mild Hybrid version (120 CV), and the gasoline version with all-wheel drive of 198 CV. In both cases, the car stands out for its rolling silence and good behavior, especially on the twisting curves of Asturian roads. Consumption has reflected quite acceptable figures, around 6 liters on average in the less powerful, and close to seven in the gasoline model. In both cases with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Aesthetically it has a clean and futuristic design in which its elegant and aerodynamic lines stand out, its LED lighting, and its robust wheel arches that are characteristic of the first generation of the model.

The racing-inspired N Line version adds aggressive front and rear styling with wing-shaped bumpers and a lower stance, dual exhaust pipes and silver side skirts that wrap around the body to emphasize its sporty and sophisticated image. Also included are exclusive N Line 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the N Line variant is equipped with exclusive N Line metal pedals and N Gear Stick (TGS).

Compared to the previous generation of the KONA, the new model features larger dimensions. The length of the ICE and HEV versions is now 4,350 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, which is 60 mm more. Its width is 1,825 mm, that is, 25 mm wider, and the height is 15 mm greater, with 1,570 mm.

This larger size is noticeable both in the space for rear-seat passengers and in the trunk, which offers up to 466 liters of cargo space. The design has been simplified, and without giving up the physical buttons to access the main functions, it highlights a double 12.3-inch widescreen, the Digital Key 2 Touch, complete Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) cockpit.



driving position



A BOSE Premium Sound System with seven speakers plus subwoofer is standard, as are two USB-C chargers (including one with data carrier) and a 12V power socket at the front, as well as two USB chargers. -C on the back.

As for the price, it is launched in the basic versions from 28,490 euros.