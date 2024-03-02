In case you haven't noticed it on the road: Hyundai is definitely done with mainstream design and now throws a design at your eyeballs with every newly introduced model that would not be out of place in a science fiction comic book. For this Kona they clearly got their inspiration from RoboCop, but whether it is just as tough in confrontations with bad guys remains to be seen.

Its rounded front and back alternate with sharply drawn flanks, which shouldn't work on paper and yet does. It won't be to everyone's taste, but let's just say it's an intriguing thing to look at.

The new Kona is available as a hybrid and EV

The previous Kona was a hit and this one is doing everything it can to continue that success. It is obviously bigger, more efficient and better equipped. You can buy the Hyundai Kona as a mild hybrid (a 1.2 T-GDi with a 48-volt helper), as the Electric that we recently tested, or as this Hybrid. It combines an electric motor with a 1.6 petrol engine for a total power of 141 hp, and in our sweltering test period we easily achieved an average consumption of 5.2 l/100 km.

This is because, even at higher speeds, it often relies on its electric power alone; despite the fact that it only has a minuscule 1.56-kWh battery. That is so empty, but is also quickly recharged. It is once again confirmed that a sophisticated plug-free hybrid could be an ideal compromise. Which does not mean that the Kona Hybrid has a perfect drivetrain.

While driving we encounter problems in the Hyundai Kona Hybrid

The electrical assistance is nice, but only in Sport mode is the four-cylinder a bit alert; Normally it and the six-speed DCT automatic transmission regularly take forever to respond to a decisive foot movement. It makes the Kona drawling and not very sharp, which fits in nicely with its somewhat soft chassis. The steering wheel is also a bit far away for us, so we cannot adopt a very active driving position. The dynamics gurus of the N-department have stayed far away from this, that much is clear.

But that's the end of our bile; the Kona is a pleasure to be on the road. Its interior looks like a stereo tower from the past and is wonderfully light and airy, with plenty of room for four adults. The finish and use of materials are well matched and Hyundai's infotainment system again stands out for its clarity, logic and simplicity.

The Kona sets a good example on the inside

This actually applies to the entire approach of the Kona. A practical number of physical buttons, a short route to switching off the EU-mandatory warning beeps, steering assistance that you can also switch on separately from the cruise control – all things that make you wonder why other brands make it more difficult than it apparently has to be.

The navi responds well to traffic and indicates your average speed at speed checks. The function of the paddles behind the steering wheel varies: in Eco mode you use them to adjust the regeneration, in Sport you can switch gears. So simple, so smart.

How much does this hybrid Hyundai cost?

Our test car is a Hyundai Kona Hybrid Premium Sky with everything on it, including seat ventilation. It comes with a price tag that is no longer very funny, but the standard, well-equipped Kona Hybrid starts at 34k (32 in Belgium) and the mild hybrid at 30k (28 in Belgium). That is neatly in line with other crossovers of this size. But while they sometimes hit a nail on the head, this Kona hits several in one fell swoop.

Specifications of the Hyundai Kona Hybrid Premium Sky (2024)

Engine

1,580 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

141 hp @ 5,600 rpm

265 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

Drive

front wheels

6v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 10.9 s

top speed 165 km/h

Consumption (average)

4.8 l/100 km

107 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,350×1,825x

1,585 mm (lxwxh)

2,660 mm (wheelbase)

1,510 kg

38 l (petrol)

407 / 1,300 l (luggage)

Prices

€41,195 (NL)

€37,749 (B) – Shine