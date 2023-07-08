New design, more technology but the same desire to play the leading role. Hyundai Kona, protagonist of our test drive, is renewed, with the second generation of the compact B-segment SUV that is ready to arrive on the Italian market with a more modern look. We previewed the new Hyundai Kona Full Hybrid but before telling you the driving impressions, let’s take a closer look at what has changed inside and outside the passenger compartment.

The design of the new Hyundai Kona

The modern stylistic language is immediately identified in the front, where we find the optical signature Seamless Horizon Lamp. The designers of the Korean brand started from the full electric version in designing this second generation, with the thermal versions having some distinctive features in particular in the lower part of the front, with various three-dimensional elements and a protection plate instead of the traditional grille. The contrasting wheel arches also help to underline a more robust appearance. Overall, the generational growth is also clearly visible in the increase in size given that the new Kona is 4.35 meters long, a good 14 cm more than the current version. Roominess undoubtedly benefits, with 60 mm more wheelbase than in the past and an additional 70 mm for the legs of the rear passengers. The load capacity of the boot has also increased, going from 360 liters to 466 liters depending on the version.

Interiors

The interiors have also been rethought, with a cleaner central tunnel thanks to the relocation of some controls to the steering wheel spokes. The influences of the Ioniq range are clearly visible in the digital instrumentation, a seamless floating display that integrates two 12.3” screens each, one for the instrument panel and the other for the infotainment system. To these is added the 12” Head-up Display. The front seats have also been redesigned, with a lower thickness which has made it possible to gain space for those sitting behind and improved ergonomics. The coatings are then eco-sustainable. Thanks to Over-The-Air updates, your multimedia system is always up to date. The ADAS equipment is extensive, with the Hyundai Smart Sense package which also includes Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA), Blind View Monitor (BVM), Safe Exit Warning, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA) on the top of the range ), Surround View Monitor (SVM).

Engines of new Kona

The 100% electric version, which will have two battery cuts and a range of up to 490 km, will arrive at a later date, with the new Hyundai Kona range including a 120 HP 1.0 petrol version, the 48V mild-hybrid always with the 3 cylinders and finally the four-cylinder 1.6 full hybrid petrol unit with 141 HP and 265 Nm of maximum torque, combining the 105 HP petrol unit and a 43.5 HP electric unit. The performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h which is consumed in 11.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 166 km/h.

How’s new Hyundai Kona

This first contact with the Hyundai Kona Hybrid took place on a mixed route, with a long stretch of motorway but also the possibility of driving on a suburban and urban route. Consumption in the first case reached around 7 litres/100 km while off the fast roads the figures stood at 5 litres/100 km, a figure almost in line with the values ​​declared by the Korean car manufacturer. The perception we had after the time spent on board the new Kona is that there has been a clear qualitative leap, both in terms of materials and interior composition, with the right harmony between digital and upholstery. Added to this is the revisiting of the central tunnel and some controls, with the overall lightening of the structure. The driving position is always very comfortable, with the new profiled seats which have also made it possible to gain more space without sacrificing comfort. The passenger compartment is silent, with the annoying creaks of the plastics practically absent. The new Hyundai Kona full hybrid has always proved to be reactive, with an engine that guarantees panache and optimal thrust to face different situations.

Price and equipment

The range of new Hyundai Kona consists of three trim levels, X Line, N Line and X Class. Deliveries will begin as early as the summer, with the starting price set at 28,500 for the 120 bhp 1.0 petrol version. As for the full hybrid offer instead, the price list starts at 34,500 euros for the X Line set-up. As for the top of the X Class range, the new Hyundai Kona Full Hybrid will start at 37,500 euros.