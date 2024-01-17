A sportier look for Hyundai's compact electric SUV. The new Kona expands its range with the N Line aesthetic package, with a more dynamic look for the Korean brand's battery-powered model which thus embraces a wider possible clientele thanks to specific features.

Sporty details

In particular, these are elements inspired by the high-performance Hyundai N range, with a dedicated bumper at the front and rear, specific side skirts and 19″ wheels with a sporty look. The more dynamic soul of the Hyundai Kona N Line is highlighted by the presence of the specific badge on the bodywork. The side mirrors are also in glossy black, with the possibility of also having a contrasting black roof among the customization options.

The interior of Hyundai Kona Electric N Line

Inside the passenger compartment, however, we find the N Line logo, on the seats for example, where there is also contrasting red stitching to enhance the sporty soul. The seats can then be covered in Eco Alcantara and leather or fabric. This special version of Alcantara boasts 57% recycled polyester. Elements always in red also return on the dashboard and steering wheel, with the black headliner. This is an absolute first for the Hyundai Kona Electric N Line, with this specific set-up being expanded for the first time to the entire range of the Korean brand's B-segment SUV. The brand has announced the start of production of the Kona Electric N Line from February 2024, with the first deliveries in Europe starting from spring