P.full review, battery life test on the highway at 130 km / h and driving impressions on the road with the Hyundai Kona Electric. Today I want to tell you how one of the most interesting electric cars on the market for efficiency and range is doing: it is the Kona electric, updated version with 64 kWh battery.

Usually the full electric cars they are used more for travel urban or suburban, but little for long journeys due tolimited autonomy a few hundred km and for the difficulty in recharging quickly. The new models today have advanced batteries that come to 60/80 kWh of capacity and guarantee autonomy similar to cars with petrol or diesel fueled engine of approx 400/500 km.

Hyundai Kona electric test, video as it goes, autonomy at 130 km / hi highway

We wanted to test this Kona on a motorway route of 1,000 km starting from our editorial office in Rome in Via della Bufalotta, until you get to the Ionian coast and precisely a Sybaris in Calabria and then return to Rome. We made the text in August with an average outside temperature of 25/28 °.

We started from the Newsauto editorial office, from Rome with a 100% charged battery and an estimated range of 520 km which are reduced to 470 by activating the air conditioning. The first charge took place at a lower cost than the columns through the Newsauto.it electricity network where electricity costs about 0.25 per kWh.

We planned the outward journey of 500 km by providing a stop for recharging halfway through the FAST columns around Salerno at about 250 km / h, a distance that I certainly expected to travel at an average speed of 130 km / h.

In San Marzano, after about 220 km, a recharge was made at an Enel X fast column where we charged a total of 35 kWh for about 40 minutes at a speed of about 38 kW.

TRIP 500 km on the motorway at 130 km / h with 1 FAST recharge

Location DISTANCE

km Weather

hours CONS. medium

kWh / 100 km BATT

(64 kWh) AUT

km kWh COST

EUR Rome 0 0 100% 522 16 100 1:00 18.6 72% 358 -18 160 19.3 53% 255 -29 San Marzano 220 2:00 am 18.7 38% 165 -40 San Marzano charging 2:45 80% 351 +35 16 100 20.4 50% 217 -19 Lagonegro 143 21.1 35% 150 -30 Sybaris 250 5:00 17.8 10% 42 -45 Hyundai kona electric consumption test 500 km on the highway at 130 km / h

from ROME to SIBARI (CS)

The total electricity consumption to travel 500 km was approx 90 kWh (average of 18 kWh / 100km).

The cost of energy for 500 km is € 35 whereas the first refueling was carried out with a private user with kWh a € 0.25. If only Fast charging at € 0.45 x kWk had been used, the cost would have risen to € 40 as in the case of the return from Sibari to Rome with refueling before departure on the public column of Schiavonea and second refilling in San Giuliano Vesuviano.

The cost incurred to travel 1,000 km (average consumption of 18 kWh / 100km) was therefore € 35 for the outward journey and € 45 for the return journey for a total cost of € 80.

Watch the full video with the test on the highway at 130 km / h for 500 km

Hyundai Kona Electric test, video how the electric with 64 kWh battery goes

Hyundai Kona electric, autonomy a bit of strength

The first selling point in favor of the Hyundai Kona Electric is autonomy. This Kona with 64 kWh battery it is an electric car that you can safely drive like a diesel or petrol car and without the anxiety of staying on foot.

Hyundai Kona Electric in the road test

In fact, with a charge they can also be traveled 500 km on urban and extra-urban sections, while on the motorway at 130 km / h you reach almost 400 km.

This is thanks to the remarkable efficiency of the electric motor, which it guarantees reduced consumption and a greater autonomy found with our tests by 10/15% compared to competitors.

Electric Kona range of 501 km with 97% battery

There lithium polymer battery of the new Kona Electric has a lower memory sensitivity and excellent charging efficiency compared to traditional batteries.

Hyundai Kona electric outstanding regenerative braking!

There regenerative braking is one of the things that i appreciated not only for i three levels selectable from the paddles on the steering wheel, but above all for the additional function obtained by keeping the left paddle which increases the intensity of braking up to stop the car without using the brake pedal.

Driving it downhill playing with the paddles is really a lot of fun!

Paddle on the steering wheel to activate regenerative braking

Hyundai Kona electric, pros and cons what they liked

THE PRO of the electric Hyundai Kona are many. In addition to the technical aspects, I appreciated thewell-kept interior ei driving assistance systems. Well-kept interiors, remarkable on-board equipment, ADAS suits and ainteresting charging management with the possibility of managing the maximum recharge percentage in addition to the times

Compartment for AC and fast DC electric charging

Between VERSUS one thing I didn’t like is there protrusion of the battery pack, visible under the body with the aluminum band that could be painted in black. Furthermore the AC charging which is limited to 11 kW, it could lead to 22 kW.

Hyundai Kona electric, to whom it is recommended

This Kona is recommended for everyone and especially for those who have to travel too 300 km per day and has the option to recharge it privately, but for this daily mileage you will need a facility with at least 6 kW.

Hyundai Kona Electric specs

Dimensions and weight

Length: 421 cm

Width: 180 cm

Height: 157 cm

Wheelbase: 260 cm

Luggage: 332 l

Weight: 1.685 kg

Electric motor

Power supply

Front-wheel drive

Automatic gearbox

Power: 204 hp / 150 kW, 395 Nm

Performance

Top speed: 167.0 km / h

Acceleration: 7.6 s (0-100 km / h)

Autonomy and consumption

Range: 484 km in WLTP

Combined average: 14.7 kWh / 100 km against an average of 18 in the French 2008, Mokka and DS3, and 24 in the Volvo C40 and somewhere in between with the ID3 which is 15.7 with the MG ZS which is 18.6 , EQA 19.1.

On the highway: 17.5 kWh / 100 km (ID3 17.8, EQA 20.8, Peugeot 2008 20 and Mokka 19.6)

Rear view of the Kona Electric

Hyundai Kona electric prices, how much does it cost?

THE prices of the electric Kona I’m from 36,100 euros for the version Xtech city with battery from 39 kWh, from 40,625 euros for the Xline with battery from 39 kWh, from 45,250 euros for the similar version with 64 kWh and of 49,850 euros for the top of the range version Xclass with battery from 64 kWh.

All photos of the Hyundai Kona Electric

Photography Igor Gentili copyright PROCESS / NEWSAUTO

👍 Autonomy

👍 Regenerative braking

👍Design

👍 ADAS 👎 Battery pack visible under the body

👎 AC charging limited to 11 kW

