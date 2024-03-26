Upgrade and price cut Hyundai Kona Electric for Italy, with the Korean brand's B-segment SUV now accessing state incentives even with the larger battery cut. When the new Ecobonus comes into force, it will be possible to take advantage of a total payment of 13,750 euros. The Asian brand then also updated the range, with new batteries for the Kona EV.

New batteries

In particular the compact SUV line-up now includes a 48.6 kWh accumulator which offers an autonomy increased up to 380 km in the WLTP cycle and a 64.8 kWh battery which instead brings 510 km of travel range with a single charge. In the first case the engine is 99 kW, 145 HP while in the second case the electric unit delivers 150 kW, 204 HP. In both cases, the maximum torque is 255 Nm and charging times are reduced to 39 minutes to go from 10 to 80% at rapid charging points (DC). Thanks to the incentives, therefore, the new Hyundai Kona Electric in Exclusive trim and 64.8 kWh battery will have a price of 27,500 euros (in exchange for scrapping a more polluting vehicle). Further product advantages from Hyundai can then be deducted from this cost.

Hyundai Kona EV in Exclusive trim

The Korean brand then also made it available the new Exclusive setup, in addition to the sporty N Line. In the first case, the double panoramic screen with 12.3-inch Cluster Supervision and TFT LCD touchscreen infotainment (12.3”) with navigator, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay™, AndroidAuto™, rear view camera, Hyundai LIVE services and over-the-air software updates are standard -air (OTA). Also present are the wireless smartphone charger, four USB-C sockets, automatic climate control, smart-key, external Vehicle-to-Load (V2l) preparation, front and rear parking sensors, tinted rear windows and seats covered in fabric and leather. The alloy wheels are 17'' with a 48.6 kWh battery and 19'' with a 64.8 kWh battery. The Exclusive setup is equipped with i-PEDAL and battery pre-conditioning, to ensure excellent charging and efficiency even in winter, LED headlights and light signature. The safety equipment is also complete through the Hyundai Smart Sense ADAS systems such as the Lane Center Keeping System (LFA), the Highway Driving Assist (HDA), the Frontal Anti-Collision Assistance System with recognition of vehicles, pedestrians, cycles and junction turning protection (FCA 1.5), Driver fatigue detection system (DAW), Active speed limit recognition system (ISLA), Adaptive Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go function (SCC). Added to these are 7 standard airbags and the In Cabin Camera (ICC). The Exclusive setup is available from 38,300 euros with the 48.6 kWh battery, and from 41,300 euros with the 64.8 kWh battery

N Line setup

The new N Line setup, making its debut on the Italian market, includes dedicated bumpers for both the front and rear, specific side skirts and exclusive 19-inch wheels, designed to emphasize its sporty appearance. The N Line badge also highlights the dynamic look of the model. Inside, the setup is characterized by sports seats with N Line logo and contrasting red stitching, which create a dynamic environment. Additional red details on the steering wheel and dashboard enrich the unique aesthetics of the interior of this version. Rich technological equipment, which further expands the Hyundai Smart Senses package with Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA), Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Safe Exit Warning (SEW) . The new Kona Electric N Line is also equipped with a Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp light signature at the front, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function inside the passenger compartment, Digital Key 2 Touch, heated steering wheel and front seats. The N Line setup is available starting from 45,500 euros in combination with the 64.8 kWh battery.