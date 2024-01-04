Bigger, renewed style and lots of technology. These are just some of the aspects that distinguish the new Hyundai Kona which debuted in the second half of last year with the second generation also for the full electric version. After telling you about the driving impressions in the preview test drive, here are 5 things to know about the new Hyundai Kona Electric.

1. Hyundai Kona Electric is bigger

The second generation of the compact B-segment SUV is larger than in the past, with a length of 4.35 metres, 14 cm more than the previous version. The wheelbase also grows by 6 cm and consequently the space on board, especially for rear passengers who have 7 cm more leg space. The trunk has a capacity that has grown from 360 liters to 466 liters depending on the versions.

2. Renewed style

New Hyundai Kona Electric was the progenitor of the new style that distinguishes the second generation of the Korean SUV. In the front part, for example, we find the very distinctive Seamless Horizon Lamp optical signature and other elements that recall the models of the range, with the geometric shapes and Parametric Pixels that recall the Ioniq 5 and 6 line-up and the ribs on the sides that instead think of the Tucson.

3. Lots of technology on the Hyundai Kona Electric

Inside the passenger compartment we find a lot of technology, starting from the seamless double display with two 12.3″ screens, one for the digital instrument panel and another for the infotainment system which benefits from OTA software updates (Over -The-Air). On the Hyundai Kona Electric we also find the new Project Head-up Display.

4. Two batteries

Hyundai Kona Electric is offered with two battery sizes, the Standard Range with 48.4 kWh battery and 156 HP (111 kW) engine capable of ensuring a range of 377 kilometers and the Long Range with 65.4 battery kWh, equipped with a 218 HP (160 kW) electric motor for a maximum travel range of 514 km.

5. Fast charging and V2L

The second generation of the Korean compact SUV is equipped with a 400 V architecture and thus guarantees compatibility with fast infrastructures up to 100 kW to recharge from 20 to 80% in approximately 41 minutes. With the Long Range it is possible to recover 162 km of the travel range in 15 minutes while with the 11 kW on-board charger the standard one recharges in 4 hours and 55 minutes, while the long range in 6 hours and 55 minutes. V2L also arrives on the new Hyundai Kona Electric, to connect devices and recharge electronic equipment up to 3.3 kW.