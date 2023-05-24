The Italian market is preparing to welcome the new Hyundai Kona. The Korean automaker has in fact unveiled the range and price of the versions that will characterize the second generation of the B-segment SUV for our country. Kona can now be ordered from the brand’s showrooms and will initially be available with the 120 HP 1.0 TGDI petrol engines with manual or automatic gearbox, the 48V mild-hybrid 1.0 T.GDI (with iMT intelligent manual gearbox) and the 1.6 full-hybrid . The first deliveries are expected at the beginning of the summer while the 100% electric version will also make its debut at the end of the summer period.

The advantages on new Hyundai Kona

For the new Hyundai Kona, the Korean company has developed a introductory offer proposed on the X-Line trim, available with installments of €189/month with a €3,000 customer benefitin case of exchange or scrapping and financing Hyundai Super Hyundai Plus (TAN 6.95% – APR 8.40%) with the offer which is also valid for the variant HEV X-Line which is proposed a installments of €199/month (TAN 6.95% – APR 8.18%). This set-up, with a starting price of 28,500 euros, includes LED lights and luminous signature, darkened rear windows, 17 or 18” alloy wheels, automatic climate control, 12.3” LCD dashboard, navigation system with 12.3” touchscreen display with rear view camera, wireless smartphone charger and Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay™, AndroidAuto™, with Hyundai LIVE services and OTA software updates.

The N Line

The N Line set-up, on the other hand, which has a starting price of 31,500 euros, is embellished with some sporty details inside and outside the passenger compartment, such as 18” N Line alloy wheelsthe rear spoiler, the more aggressive design of the bumpers with wing design that emphasizes the set-up, the double rear exhaust and the redesigned side skirt. Furthermore, the N Line version is characterized by the wheel arches in body colour for a sportier touch, while in the other trim levels they are offered in sturdy black plastic.

The top of the range of Hyundai Kona

The version at the top of the range X Class, which starting from 33,800 euros completes the safety equipment with Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA), Blind View Monitor (BVM), Safe Exit Warning, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA), Surround View Monitor ( SVM). Inside, the Hyundai KONA in X Class trim is characterized by seats upholstered in fabric and leather, the sunroof, the electric tailgate, the rear air vent and the Bose Premium Sound System with 6 speakers and subwoofer.Among the optional then you can choose between heated leather seats and ventilated front, memory and relaxation, the heated steering wheel and the Remote Smart Parking Assist. Also available as optional equipment is the Digital Key 2 Touch, which allows you to lock, unlock and start the New Hyundai KONA via smartphone or smart-watch with NFC technology, which ensures a high level of security.

The Be The First promotion is still valid

The promotion remains valid until August 31st Be The First, which allows you to order the new Kona by blocking the final price, with offers including an advance of 250 euros. By downloading the voucher from the brand’s website, it will then be necessary to go to the dealership to configure your car. The sum can then be refunded if you change your mind or confirm the choice once you have seen the live model, deducting the 250 euros from the final payment.