A flurry of appointments at Hyundai Italy. The European division of the group has announced the appointment of Francis Calcara as President and CEO of the Italian branch of the brand, effective September 2, 2024. Making his way is Andrea Crespi, who has led the company since 2013 as General Manager and who in September 2022 became the first Italian manager to hold the position of President of Hyundai Italy: he will now take on the role of Vice President Sales and Service of Hyundai Motor Europe, to support Hyundai’s growth in the Old Continent.

Calcara’s CV in the automotive world is very impressive. He did not take his first steps in Hyundai: after some international experiences, in fact, in 2004 he joined Mazda Motor Italia as Sales Area Manager and after two years he was appointed Fleet Business Development Manager. Later, to be precise in 2007, he arrived in BMW Group Italia, where he spent ten years taking on various roles of increasing responsibility in the Fleet and Corporate areas. In 2013 he was appointed National Sales Manager MINI, and only three years later he became Luxury Marketing Manager in BMW, with direct responsibility for the group’s Luxury strategy in Europe and Italy.

From BMW to Stellantis. Or rather to PSAsince when he took on the role of DS Automobiles Brand Director in 2017, the Stellantis group did not yet exist. In 2018, he became DS Managing Director and Sales & Marketing Vice President, and at this point, with the birth of Stellantis, he inherited the appointment as Senior Vice President of the group, taking on the role of Global Chief Marketing Officer of Alfa Romeo. To complete the overview, the role assumed as Chief Operating Officer of Free2Move eSolutions, in which he coordinated all the operational activities to support the development of electric vehicle sales of all Stellantis brands in Enlarged Europe, MEA and North America. Now the adventure at the head of Hyundai Italy.

“I am proud and excited to join Hyundai Italy, I’m impatient to make my skills and experience available to contribute together with the team to achieve the company’s objectives and obtain excellent results – Calcara’s first words – We will have to confirm and strengthen our leadership in the fields of electrification, technology, innovation and sustainability, always having the Customer at the centre of our strategy”.