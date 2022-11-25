What happens to all those concept cars after all the auto shows? Will they be taken apart? Do they disappear in a shed to collect dust? Or are they sold? It’s all possible, but in the case of the Hyundai Pony (the study model) the brand chose not to keep or sell the car all those years ago. The car ceased to exist and Hyundai regrets that.

Hyundai therefore pulls designer Giorgetto Giugiaro to his coat to get back to work. If you don’t know him, shame on you. Giugiaro (who is now in his eighties) is bringing along his son Fabrizio for the design of the new concept car.

It is not known whether they will build an exact replica or a modern interpretation, but we already have a modern version of the old study model: the Hyundai N Vision 74. Perhaps it is between the primal Pony and the Vision?

Giugiaro on the Hyundai Pony

Hyundai’s vice president of design, SangYup Lee, talks about the new adventure with Giugiaro: “Since the original concept car no longer exists, we commissioned Giorgetto Giugiaro to rebuild it based on our design philosophy.”

The new Hyundai Pony will be unveiled in spring 2023. In any case, Giugiaro is proud to be working on the new Pony: ‘I designed the Hyundai Pony when I was still a young designer at the beginning of my career. Now I feel very honored that Hyundai is asking me to rebuild it for him in order to celebrate the heritage of the brand.”