Among the protagonists of the 59th edition of the Venice Biennale there is also Hyundai. The Korean company is present to support the Gyre exhibition of the Korea Pavilion on the occasion of the International Art Exhibition, which kicked off yesterday and will remain open to the public until November 27th. This is the fourth consecutive edition in which Hyundai presents itself as main sponsor of the Korean Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, a partnership with which the Korean company intends to reaffirm its long-term support in favor of contemporary arts and culture.

“As a global society, one of the things we missed most during the pandemic was the joy of sharing cultural experiences, such as this one. fascinating and inspiring exhibition – said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division – Through this partnership and others of a similar nature, Hyundai will continue to support creative experimentation with the arts and technology to deliver unique experiences that help unite humanity. “. In this edition of the Venice Biennale, the Gyre exhibition of the Korea Pavilion presents a series of large interconnected installations by the artist Yunchul Kim, who will invite visitors to an alternative universe where objects, living beings and nature coexist. The exhibition in question is commissioned by the Arts Council of Korea and curated by Young-chul Lee.

As recalled by Hyundai itself, the commitment of the Korean company in supporting artistic initiatives and its global communities has already led in recent years to long-term partnership with international museums, such as the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, the Tate Modern and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, since 2013. As for the Venice Biennale, in conjunction with the exhibition this year the Korean Pavilion manages several public programs in hybrid format.