Hyundai is working on a new Seven-seater electric SUV to be launched by the end of the year. Perhaps it will be called Ioniq 7 or maybe not, what is certain is that even in these days the Korean brand is carrying out a road test session of a prototype of this new SUV: a model was in fact spotted under the sun and in the torrid temperatures of Nevada, in the United States, wearing the usual camouflage livery aimed at preventing the perception of certain elements.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 7

We know that Hyundai has been working on this new model for some time: initially, June was talked about as a good month for its debut, but this did not turn out to be the case. Within the end of the yearhowever, the new Ioniq 7 or whatever it will be called should see the light. According to Carscoops, the new Hyundai Ioniq 7 could inherit some of the KIA EV9 specifications: translated, the engine range could range from a 218 hp single-motor rear-wheel drive model to a 385 hp all-wheel drive one up to a 585 hp high-performance version.

Engines and batteries

We will see how Hyundai will behave also with regards to the choice of battery. It cannot be excluded that the Korean giant could offer two different battery options: the first one measures 76.1 kW and offers approximately 370 km of autonomy, the second one measures 99.8 kWh and pushes the travel capacity to over 483 km. All that remains is to wait and see if the official debut of the new Ioniq 7 will confirm all the rumors.