Hyundai Ioniq 6 earned the “Best in Class” accolade in the Euro NCAP “Large Family Car” category for 2022, further demonstrating Hyundai’s leadership in the electric car segment. EuroNCAP has indeed announced the cars with the best safety rating of 2022, the busiest year ever for the independent vehicle evaluation organization with tests on 66 new models, in which the Electrified Streamliner has excelled.

According to Euro NCAP, Ioniq 6 achieved “extremely high results” in terms of Adult Occupant Protection with a score of 97%, taking first place in the category. At the same time, the organization praised Hyundai’s Electrified Streamliner as follows in the field of ‘Child Occupant Protection’, where it achieved a score of 87%: “Ioniq 6 provided good protection in all critical body areas of the 6- and 10-year-old manikins in the offset frontal barrier and lateral barrier tests, scoring maximum points in this part of the evaluation.” The model also achieved the high score of 90% in the ‘Safety Assist’ category. The success of Ioniq 6 in the ‘Large Family Car’ category follows to the maximum five-star rating in the Euro NCAP safety test achieved in November 2022 by the latest model in Hyundai’s all-electric Ioniq range.

“Euro NCAP’s 2022 ‘Best in Class’ title for the Ioniq 6 follows up on the five-star maximum safety rating announced last year and demonstrates that it is one of the safest electric vehicles on the European market – Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing, Product and PR of Hyundai Motor Europe – Hyundai is committed to providing all road users with the highest level of safety while offering innovative mobility solutions to our customers. This latest accolade underscores our position as a leader in the mobility of the future.”