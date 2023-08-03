“All cars look alike these days,” says the stubborn stigma. Eh, look at the ’80s, when literally everything was scruffy and angular. Or to the soap molds of the 90s. Each period has its own design trends, but if there is one brand that is now trying to anticipate this, it is Hyundai.

The i20 looks brutal within its segment, the front of the Tucson is more daytime running lights than grille. And check out the American gamut: the once-beautiful Elantra and Sonata look like aliens. But the most surprisingly designed Hyundai of the moment has to be the Ioniq 6. While EVs lean more and more on design in terms of recognition and experience, Hyundai completely broke with the direction set by the acclaimed Ioniq 5 and casually went back to the drawing board.

The Ioniq 6 continues the Hyundai trend

Unfettered by self-imposed limitations, a banana-like teardrop shape appeared, cleaving through the air with a resistance of only 0.21 Cw. That’s one of the lowest values ​​for production cars, right behind expensive stuff like the Lucid Air and Mercedes EQS. Whether you like the Ioniq 6 or not, it is certainly interesting.

Like its platform mates, it features an 800-volt electrical system, with all the benefits that come with it (faster charging, lower weight, less cooling required). Additional future-proofing in the form of V2L and V2H functions, which allow you to return power to other devices or to your home, is also provided. Hyundai and Kia continue to score high with this package in this price range.

Like its brothers, you can get the Hyundai Ioniq 6 RWD with one or two electric motors and with a 53 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery pack. For this test we drive the version with a large battery and single engine in the rear, good for no less than 614 WLTP kilometers.

The cabin of Ioniq 6 is from the future

The interior looks fresh at first, but on closer inspection it is a mix of many structures and materials. Not very relaxing, but futuristic, and beautifully lit in the dark. The view outside is excellent all around and the silence is magnificent; little air resistance, that’s what you get.

So it’s a nice place to be, although we are slightly bent forward in the seats and the head-up display for our 1.83-meter test editor cannot be adjusted properly. We would omit the camera mirrors, with screens at the A-pillars – fortunately that is possible.

After every start, you have to switch off the speed warning with six actions in the infotainment screen, otherwise the car will start beeping loudly as soon as you drive a fraction faster than the permitted limit. That’s not unique to this Hyundai; it is something new from the Euro NCAP. There they find fiddling on a screen while driving (because you forget to switch it off when starting) apparently less dangerous than speeding a few kilometers per hour. A matter of a secret software adjustment at the dealer, we hope, because this is not conducive to your blood pressure.

How much does the Hyundai Ioniq 6 RWD cost?

It ultimately turns out to be a blemish on our time with the Hyundai Ioniq 6. Its chassis sometimes makes it a bit restless, but it takes its turns smoothly and is – especially because of that silence – simply a very pleasant car to be on the road with . It is spacious (although, surprisingly, it has a separate trunk), easily gets more than 450 kilometers on a charge and can be recharged in an emergency at the right pole.

If you are looking for an EV that is fascinatingly put together and offers leading technology for not too crazy money (from 46 mille, 50 in Belgium), then you could just end up with this one.

Specifications of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 77.4 kWh RWD Lounge (2023)

engine

1 electric motor

228 hp

350 Nm

77.4 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds

top 185 km/h

Consumption (average)

14.3 kWh/100 km, A label

Range (assignment)

614 km (WLTP)

Loading time

approx. 4.5 hours at 11 kW

18 min. at 350 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,855 x 1,880 x 1,495 mm (lxwxh)

2,950mm (wheelbase)

1,910kg

401 + 45 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 58,895 (NL)

€62,499 (B) – Balance