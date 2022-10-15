AAerodynamic, hardly any beads or even edges: The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 is not an inflated Ioniq 5 and thus does not contribute to the apparently never-ending glut of SUVs. Rather, it is a flat four-door, stretched as far as possible and slightly tapered at the rear like a teardrop. The designers have clad the front and the underbody, closed the slots between the fenders and tires with small covers, installed cameras instead of exterior mirrors and put two spoilers on the rear, one of which glows fiery red at night. The fact that the 4.85 meter long hip flask can still be recognized as an Ioniq is mainly due to the LED pixels, which, like the five series and all previous Ioniq studies, form the daytime running lights at the front and the taillights at the rear and the more recently even flicker on the steering wheel.

But the many thousands of hours in the artificial storm of the wind tunnel pay off: while the cd value of the Ioniq 5 is 0.29, it drops to 0.21 with the Ioniq 6, and with the same drive, the range of the 77.4 kWh corresponding to large batteries. Instead of 507, the Koreans now show up to 614 kilometers and promise consumption of less than 14 kWh per 100 kilometers.

Hyundai also goes its own way on the inside of the six: the sustainable and therefore unfortunately not elegant-looking choice of materials with carpets made from old fishing nets and consoles made from recycled PET bottles remains, and one can be thankful that they use leather as a “waste product”. of the meat industry and therefore do not rely on the index.









picture series



Hyundai Ioniq 6

:



Flat Flounder



But the door panels are special because they were first peeled off to create a little more space and then decorated with a wavy pattern like a zen garden to make the ambient lighting shimmer for extra effect. And then there’s the cockpit: to revisit fluid dynamics, the designers shaped the dashboard like an airfoil under the free-standing frame of the digital instruments and the large touchscreen next to it, the ends of which curve upwards like on a Boeing and in the screens for the digital exterior mirrors expire.







The Ioniq 6 drives up with either 58 or 77.4 kW. In the basic version, it gets a rear motor with around 170 hp and with the large battery always two motors with 229 or 325 hp. And of course its battery also works with 800 volts, so that it can charge with up to 350 kW and therefore, in the best case, go from ten to 80 percent within 18 minutes.

On the first drive with the top model, the newcomer makes an almost familiar impression, accelerates spontaneously and quickly, recuperates so much at the push of a button that you can drive it without the brakes, and proves to be extremely handy for a night-time crowd in Seoul almost five meter long car. Only the suspension is heavily challenged with the countless speed bumps.

As little resistance as the Ioniq 6 opposes the wind, it will probably make as much wind on the market. Because although it is an elegant sedan in a league with cars like the Mercedes EQE, the Nio ET7 or the Tesla Model S, it should not be positioned above the Ioniq 5, but next to it – and therefore next spring with a basic price of 45,000 euros start.