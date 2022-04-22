Hyundai is preparing to expand its electric range with the new one Ioniq 6. A prototype of the second battery-powered model of the Korean brand, after the Ioniq 5, was pinched on the road in the final test phase, wearing only partial camouflage. At the moment many details of this new electric are not known, but we know for sure that its launch had previously been postponed to the middle of this year because Hyundai was planning to apply some improvements to the car: from the lengthening of the bodywork by 20 mm to an upgrade of the bumpers and lights, passing through an upgrade of the battery from 72.6 kWh to 77.4 kWh.

“The Ioniq 6 will be taller due to the platform it is based on – Hyundai head of design SangYup Lee teased – And the design will maximize the interior space. There will also be a more than significant improvement from an aerodynamic point of view. We worked on it for a long time ”. According to what reported by Autocar, the responsibility for the alleged late launch of the new Ioniq 6 would also be placed on the delayed overhaul of the Asan plant, where it will be produced: that plant, in which Hyundai currently builds the Sonata sedan with an internal combustion engine, needs some sort of conversion to be able to build cars based on the E-GMP platform. In any case, from a technical point of view the similarities between the Ioniq 6 and the Ioniq 5 will be many, which means that the 800 V charging hardware will also be present on the new electric.

As for the engine range, according to the latest rumors, the new battery-powered sedan of the Korean brand will be offered in both single-engine and dual-engine configurations. It is not yet known the range of travel maximum guaranteed by the long range version of the model, but it is thought that it can easily exceed 480 kilometers. In the coming months, all the details of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 should be revealed.