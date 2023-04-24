To find out all about the new Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Korean automaker has launched the Ioniq 6 Driving experience, an initiative that coincides with the arrival on the market of the electric streaminliner and which will allow those who have already chosen the Asian brand and potential customers to find out everything about this model. The appointment will take place over six weekends throughout Italy involving various Hyundai dealers.

Test drive and specialized consultancy

The initiative offers test-drives and consultations with experts which will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in May in some of the main Italian cities. The IONIQ 6 Driving Experience will also extend to the month of June with the presence of the model in two squares in Rome and Turin. On 10 and 11 June IONIQ 6 will in fact be in Piazza San Silvestro in Rome, while on 17 and 18 it will be possible to find it in Piazzetta Amendola in Turin. To access the test-drives, it is necessary to book on the dedicated page on the Hyundai website.

Streamlined design

Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the second model of the new full electric brand of the Korean brand which has recently also been awarded with two prestigious awards, the World Car of the Year 2023, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. With its simple, clean lines, the new battery-powered sedan boasts aerodynamics studied down to the smallest detail, which has made it possible to reach the record cx value of 0.21 thanks to a series of solutions. From the integrated rear spoiler, to the active deflector, up to the handles flush with the bodywork, not to mention the distance reducers between wheels and wheel arches and finally the air curtains for the wheels. The geometric shapes seen on the Tucson and on the Ioniq 5 also return to the Ioniq 6 in various points with over 700 Parametric Pixels distributed throughout the car: the luminous signature or the sensors outside the passenger compartment but also many elements inside the car, such as the air vents or the center console indicator. This creates a family feeling that unites the entire Hyundai range which is still represented by models that are so different from each other.

Ioniq 6 and its features

Under the skin, the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 boasts a powertrain with one or two engines capable of delivering a total power of up to 325 HP, approximately 239 kW, and 605 Nm of maximum torque for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h. The other two options, with a single unit and rear-wheel drive, have respectively a power of 151 HP (with 54 kWh battery) and 229 HP with the 77.4 kWh accumulator. The range can vary from 429 to 614 km on a single charge, with 18” tires, maximum capacity battery and RWD. Thanks to the E-GMP architecture, Ioniq 6 supports both 400 and 800 V charging infrastructures, with maximum power up to 350 kW. In this way it is possible to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in 18 minutes and in a quarter of an hour it is possible to reach a range of 351 km.