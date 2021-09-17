THE first prototypes Hyundai Ioniq 6’s have been spotted in public road tests, yet it seems the Korean carmaker plans to postpone its debut. Some Korean news agencies have made it known that the launch of the brand’s second 100% electric model has been postponed to mid-2022: Hyundai’s top management has taken this decision to allow the Ioniq 6 development team to change the design of the car, increasing its length by 20 millimeters and redesigning the layout of the bumpers and headlights.

Let’s talk about aesthetic improvements that will allow the Ioniq 6 to look more like the Prophecy concept car, which debuted at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. But these will not be the only improvements that the Korean car manufacturer will apply to the electric: the delay in the launch of the car is also due to the desire of the Ioniq 6 development team to improve the performance and capacity of the lithium-ion battery installed. that should pass from the current 72.6 kWh to 77.4 kWh. This would be a capacity greater than that of the Ioniq 5 electric twin, and which would allow the Ioniq 6 to boast a range of more than 483 kilometers. Being the new Korean electric sedan based on the E-GMP platform, the same as the basis of the Ioniq 5, it will be offered in different configurations, with single electric motor and double electric propulsion.

It remains to understand what will be the engine performance: it is probable that the rear-wheel drive version of the Ioniq 6 will be equipped with a 226 HP engine, while the four-wheel drive version with a 321 C powertrain. Recall that the new Hyundai branded electric sedan will be assembled in the Asan plant, which to this day is still below conversion process to allow the production of the Ioniq 6 itself. This is also linked to the decision of the Korean car manufacturer to postpone the launch of its new battery-powered sedan.