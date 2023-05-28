The new Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a drag coefficient of only 0.21 Cw. And that one fact immediately encompasses everything you need to know about this car and its reason for existence. It is for long distances, fast loading and comfortable cruising. Take your foot off the right pedal on the highway and nothing really happens – it doesn’t lose speed, if at all, just continues to cut silently through the air. It’s a nice trick.

But more than that: it’s an interesting strategy. Under the skin, it shares its platform, motors and batteries with the now well-known Ioniq 5. Price-wise, they are in the same corner: with an entry price of 45,895 euros in the Netherlands, the 6 is even slightly cheaper than the 5, and even in the most expensive version it remains with 62,895 euros a few grand below the price of his stablemate. And they are about the same size.

Then they overlap, right? Are they competitors? No, says Hyundai: instead of doing the same as any other brand and putting together a range of Russian matryoshka dolls, the Koreans are giving us a game of chess, in which each model plays its own part.

Should you have the Hyundai Ioniq 6 or the Ioniq 5?

So the Ioniq 5 is the futuristic one all-roundfamily car and the 6 the long-haul business model. This design is also reflected in the styling, although we think the 70s-inspired 5 is the most successful. At the back of the 6, the lines come together a bit with difficulty, the headlights are a bit pinched.

It has worked out better on the inside, especially the way the doors have been ‘hollowed out’ to create more space. The legroom in the back is downright generous and Hyundai has fortunately been able to resist the idea of ​​​​immediately burying everything in the touchscreen. We just spot some real buttons here and there.

Not a holiday car for the family

The luggage compartment of 401 liters is not big enough for a holiday with the whole family, and in the frank with its 14 liters you can’t even lose the charging cable. But as an electric car the Ioniq 6 is a nice companion, and you can charge its 77kWh battery at rates of up to 350kW, or 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. And you can use it, with the right equipment, to power your own home. In terms of consumption, we easily reach 7.2 kilometers per kWh.

Our Ioniq 6 is equipped with two engines, good for 325 hp and a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.1 seconds. That’s great and it also handles the corners nicely, but it’s considerably less sporty than you might think and you don’t get as far with this version as with others.

Don’t go for the Hyundai Ioniq 6 AWD…

We’d rather go for the single-motor RWD version, on 18-inch wheels instead of 20-inch; then your range suddenly increases from 515 to 615 kilometers. Few competitors can match that, including the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 with which this Ioniq 6 competes.

This is a capable, superbly designed and finished car with performance that’s completely in line with the way Hyundai presents it: it eats up the miles, is very frugal with its charge and does everything in its power to combat range anxiety.

engine

2 electric motors

325 hp

605 Nm

77.4 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds

top 185 km/h

Consumption (average)

16.9 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

519km (WLTP)

Loading time

4 hours 38 minutes at 11 kW

18 min. at 350 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,855×1,880x

1,495 mm (lxwxh)

2,950mm (wheelbase)

2,020 kilograms

401 l (luggage)

Prices

€62,885 (NL)

€66,499 (B) – Balance