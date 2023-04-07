A sedan with a modern and sporty look, powered by a full electric powertrain capable of guaranteeing up to 614 km of maximum range on a single charge. Hyundai Ioniq 6 it is the second car of the new all-electric brand of the Korean car manufacturer, which after the Ioniq 6 makes the most of the characteristics of the E-GMP platform by combining a stylistic language aimed at maximizing aerodynamic efficiency with a lot of technology. After getting behind the wheel of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 for a test drive that allowed us to get to know it better, here are 5 curiosities about the new electric car from the Asian brand.

1. Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the streamlined design

With its simple and clean lines, the new full electric sedan boasts aerodynamics studied down to the smallest detail, which has made it possible to reach the record cx value of 0.21 thanks to a series of solutions. From the integrated rear spoiler, to the active deflector, up to the handles flush with the bodywork, not to mention the distance reducers between wheels and wheel arches and finally the air curtains for the wheels. The geometric shapes seen on the Tucson and on the Ioniq 5 also return to the Ioniq 6 in various points with over 700 Parametric Pixels distributed throughout the car: the luminous signature or the sensors outside the passenger compartment but also many elements inside the car, such as the air vents or the center console indicator. This creates a family feeling that unites the entire Hyundai range which is still represented by models that are so different from each other.

2. Different motors for different needs

under the skin the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 boasts a powertrain with one or two engines capable of delivering a total power of up to 325 HP, approximately 239 kW, and 605 Nm of maximum torque for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h. The other two options, with a single unit and rear-wheel drive, have respectively a power of 151 HP (with 54 kWh battery) and 229 HP with the 77.4 kWh accumulator. The range can vary from 429 to 614 km on a single charge, with 18” tires, maximum capacity battery and RWD.

3. Recharge in minutes with Hyundai Ioniq 6

Thanks to the E-GMP architecture, Ioniq 6 supports both 400 and 800 V charging infrastructures, with maximum power up to 350 kW. In this way it is possible to recover from 10 to 80% of the travel range in 18 minutes and in a quarter of an hour it is possible to reach a range of 351 km.

4. A battery on wheels

another peculiar element of Hyundai’s electric sedan is the V2L technology, the Vehicle-to-Load which transforms the car into a battery on wheels capable of recharging up to 3.6 kW of power from scooters to electronic equipment.

5. Green soul at 360°

In line with the green vocation of the powertrain, the coatings used on the Ioniq 6 are also sustainable. Among the materials for the finishes there are for example the ecologically dyed leather that characterizes the seats that also integrate recycled PET fabric, also used for the roof lining, or the dashboard in TPO bio leather up to the doors that use a biological paint derived from vegetable oils. For the first time on a model in the Ioniq range, carpeting derived from recycled fishing nets is also used. Among other things, also for the exterior paints, colors with pigments recycled from end-of-life tires were used for the coatings of the lower part of the bodywork or bamboo charcoal pigments for some colors of the upper part.