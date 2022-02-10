It’s time for updates for the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The electric SUV from the Korean carmaker is renewed in the name of technology and zero-emission driving at the launch of the model year 2023: many improvements brought as a dowry by the new version of the model, one above all the new 77.4 kWh battery. Not only that: the crossover will also feature some new features that will further enhance the zero-emissions driving experience, including battery conditioning and digital camera-equipped mirrors.

One of the aspects on which Hyundai’s work has focused most is precisely that related to internal and external digital mirrors with video camera, an absolute debut on the Ioniq 5 in Europe: the Digital Center Mirror optimizes visibility by providing an unobstructed panoramic rear view of the car thanks to the DCM camera installed under the rear spoiler, while the Digital Side Mirrors reduce air resistance and provide customers have a clear rear view even in bad weather. The new battery conditioning function also stands out Smart Frequency Dampers, which improves the response of the front and rear axle suspension to increase driving comfort and simultaneously allows the Ioniq 5 to automatically adapt the battery temperature during the journey to ensure optimal charging conditions when reaching the charging point. Finally, there is news in terms of design, with the introduction of black unpainted bumpers with black gaskets associated with the premium full LED headlights.

“Ioniq 5 has proven to be of great success in the 12 months since its launch, both in terms of sales and brand building – commented Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Hyundai Vice President Marketing and Product – IThe segment is becoming increasingly competitive and we will offer advanced features on IONIQ 5 to confirm our position as a technology leader in the automotive industry ”. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 model year 2023 will be available in Europe in the second half of the year.