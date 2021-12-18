“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the title of the new film that in these days at the cinema narrates the new adventures of the famous Spider-Man. Accompanying the return to the world stage of the famous superhero was Ioniq 5: the Hyundai-branded electric is in fact the protagonist of a new commercial with actor Tom Holland in the role of Spider-Man and directed by Jon Watt. The video, in a 15 and 30 second version, will be broadcast on the main Italian television networks from 19 December to 12 January, while the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Is available in cinemas as early as 15 December.

Returning to the TV commercial, conceived internationally and adapted for the Italian market, Spider-Man is determined to rehabilitate his name and comes out of his hiding place, making hitchhiking for 300 miles to New York with Ned, aboard the new Ioniq 5. The two characters go through an open countryside with the electric of the Korean brand, futuristic and reflective of the sunlight, exchanging jokes along the way. In the video you can capture one of the most distinctive features of the new Ioniq 5: let’s talk about the Universal Island, a movable center console that can slide back up to 140 mm and which, combined with the flat floor of the vehicle where the batteries are located, allows greater freedom of movement inside the passenger compartment. Spaciousness also exploited to the full by Spider-Man.

Recall that, thanks to the multi-recharge technology at 400V and 800V, the new Ioniq 5 offers high performance and ultra-fast charging capability by recharging from 10 to 80% of the battery in just 18 minutes. The battery-powered SUV from the Korean house is available with a range of electric powertrains to satisfy every need for mobility, without compromising in terms of performance and autonomy, which reaches 481 kilometers: customers can choose between two options for the battery pack, 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh, and between two types of traction , rear or integral.