YE Madrid Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11:34



he Hyundai IONIQ 5 is characterized by its commitment to a futuristic-looking design and a wide electric range of up to 481 km (WLTP combined) / 686 km (WLTP city). The external appearance is characterized by its large dimensions, with 4.6 m. of length. Its front has fine and narrow optics, as well as a grill of reduced dimensions.

In the side view, its large 20” wheels stand out, as well as the retractable handles flush with the bodywork that provide greater aerodynamic efficiency, as well as a steeply inclined C-pillar, which confers a truly sporty design.

Route: Madrid-Valdepeñas-La Carolina-Jaén-Granada-Madrid.



With an interior that is minimalist and very futuristic, they are reduced to the essentials as far as the buttons are concerned and occupies the dashboard with a large double LCD screen configuration (12 “+ 12”) that crowns the dashboard and acts as entertainment system and instrumentation. In addition, it has a Head-Up Display with augmented reality.

The large exterior size of the vehicle translates into ample interior space. The floor is completely flat thanks to the absence of a center console; the front seats are heated as standard in all versions (as is the steering wheel, optional in the ENERGY finish) and offer the possibility of lying down to take a nap during stops to recharge the battery. Passengers enjoy a 15W wireless fast charger for mobile phones and multiple USB ports. The trunk is large, with a total of 531 litres.

At a technological level, it offers connected car functions: it is possible to control the car through simple voice commands or from a smartphone (to find out the vehicle’s range, battery status or charging times).

The range is divided into five versions, depending on whether they have a rear engine and rear-wheel drive (RWD), or two engines -one in front and one behind- and all-wheel drive (AWD), as well as whether they have a battery of standard autonomy (58 kWh) or the extended autonomy battery (72.6 kWh). All versions offer a top speed of up to 185 km/h.

As for battery recharging, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has an 800-volt installation and a maximum power of 350 kW for fast recharging. At this power, it can be recharged from 10 to 80% of the battery in 18 minutes.

With the acronym V2L or Vehicle to Load, a practical and efficient technology appears that allows various household appliances or electrical devices to be connected to be charged. They can be connected thanks to conventional sockets, in the Ioniq 5 at the bottom of the rear seats. A conventional plug can also be used using an adapter that is placed in the vehicle’s own external charging port, being able to power an appliance or electrical equipment while the car battery is being charged.

Given Hyundai’s very high quality standards, for the IONIQ 5 the manufacturer offers, as in its entire range of vehicles, a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and an 8-year high-voltage battery.

To test the latest electric marvel of the Korean brand, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, we decided to make a trip between Madrid and Granada. With 100% charge and 321 km of autonomy, three of us set off towards Valdepeñas, which has an ultra-fast Ioniq charging point. Along the way, one can take the opportunity to visit the Tablas de Daimiel and its wetland that is a World Heritage Site. The consumption of this model depends, logically, on what we “step on the accelerator” but it is easy to keep it around 20 kWh, taking into account that it is 4-wheel drive.

The recharges, both outward and return, in the Ionity charger are very fast, just over half an hour, since up to 80% recharge at 130 kWh or more and, from 80%, slow down at about 50 kWh. You pay for the time, which in Ionity the amount is €0.79 per kWh.

Once in Granada, the Ioniq 5 witnessed the beauty of the Nasrid city and posed in front of the Alhambra. We toured the Albaicín neighborhood (Albayzin) with its narrow alleys, the outskirts of the city and the center of the capital, where we loaded up before heading back to Madrid. The Hyundai demonstrated its undeniable ride quality. The touch of the steering wheel, with the control of the driving modes on it, and the levers is magnificent. In the city we use the Eco mode, and with the paddles we choose the level of retention until we reach the i-Pedal, with which one forgets about the brake and everything is controlled with the accelerator. It was very agile in the city, as well as on the road in Sport mode. The Ioniq 5 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, and 605 Nm of torque catapults this electric car unceremoniously to 185 km/h.

It stands out for its exterior and interior design, a passenger compartment that is like a moving room, excellent dynamic behavior, and great technological deployment.

Data sheet

On a technological level, the IONIQ 5 offers connected car functions: it is possible to control the car through simple voice commands or from a smartphone Dimensions L/W/H (mm): 4,635/1,890/1,605 Trunk: 531 liters Autonomy: 430km Power: 225 kW/306 hp Consumption: 19 kWh/100 km Price: €57,810

The behavior of the Ioniq5 is excellent, with comfort, both in the rear and front seats, very remarkable. Excellent habitability and space for everything, the car includes the appropriate plugs for recharging at the front, in a box designed for it.

The return to Madrid was very comfortable and in total we traveled around 920 km on the complete route.