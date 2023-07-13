Hyundai presented the Ioniq 5 No to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, UK. It is the first vehicle completely high performance electric of the N brand, which is based on the E-GMP platform and provides a total power of 609 hpwhich can temporarily rise to 650hp thanks to the boost mode, and a maximum torque of 770Nm. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N promises outstanding performance.

Hyundai Ioniq 5N

The Ioniq 5 N is ahigh performance electric car with numerous technical improvements. Electric motors can reach i 21,000 rpm and provide a power of 478kW/650hp with the N Grin Boost function activated.

Hyundai Ioniq 5N

The total power is obtained from the combination of a rear engine from 383 HP and a front one with 226 HPwhich in boost mode they can achieve respectively 412 and 238 hp.

Ioniq 5 N high-performance electric car with over 600 HP

The Ioniq 5 N is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, ensuring exceptional acceleration performance. Its maximum speed reaches 258 km/hallowing you to experience high-speed driving.

Hyundai Ioniq 5N battery

There 84 kWh battery it is managed by a two-stage inverter with greater energy efficiency. The car has exclusive features for track performance, such as N Grin Boost for enhanced acceleration and No Launch Control for a quick start. The Track SOC (state of charge) automatically calculates the battery consumption for each ride.

There thermal management has been improved with an advanced cooling system for the battery and electric motors. The battery preconditioning allows you to optimize the temperature for maximum power. There N Race function offers direct control over energy management, allowing you to tailor performance based on priority between endurance and sprint.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N on the track

Like the standard version, this high-performance N-marked also offers the function of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)which allows the driver to use the energy stored in the battery to recharge and power external electrical devices, even when the vehicle is switched off.

Ioniq 5 N drift characteristics

The Ioniq 5 N comes with several features that enhance performance and handling. There N Pedal offers greater throttle sensitivity and instant cornering. There N Drift Optimizer and the function Torque Kick Drift allow you to balance vehicle controls to achieve controlled drifts. There N Torque Distribution allows you to adjust the distribution of torque between the front and rear axles.

Hyundai Ioniq 5N sideways

THE N-tuned brakes, with 400mm diameter front discs, four-piston monobloc calipers and 360mm rear discs, offer outstanding stopping power. Also, the system N Brake Regen maximize the use of regenerative braking, ensuring greater efficiency when braking. The transition between regenerative and hydraulic braking is smooth, even allowing left foot braking.

Real sports car sound

The Ioniq 5 N is a true sports car suitable for everyday use. Thanks to the functions N e-shift And No Active Sound +it is possible to have a feeling of driving more realistic gear shifting and a sound up to par. N e-shift simulates the gear changes of a dual-clutch transmission, offering precise control of dynamic driving.

Steering wheel controls for N e-shift and N Pedal functions

N Active Sound +, paired with N e-shift, creates an immersive driving experience through a speaker system which reproduces distinct sounds. N-mode is automatically recommended through No Road Sense when detecting winding paths.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 as it is

The Ioniq 5 N features an exterior design that highlights its performance. Compared to the standard Ioniq 5, it features aheight reduced by 20 mma 50 mm widening at the bottom to accommodate wider tires and an 80mm length increase with a pronounced rear extractor. The redesigned bumpers, lo wing rear spoiler and aerodynamic elements improve aerodynamics and give a sporty look.

Hyundai Ioniq 5N 21″ alloy wheels

The N version is distinguished by i black details and the proportions changed. The “Luminous Orange” color characterizes some elements, while the rims forged from 21 inches and high performance tyres Pirelli P Zero 275/35 R21 offer high adhesion. The spoilers, the lights and the checkered flag graphics contribute to an aggressive and distinctive design.

Ioniq 5 N cockpit and interior

In the cockpit, the steering wheel of the Ioniq 5 N features the logo No and buttons for selecting driving modes. These can be customized and assigned to each button for effective guidance. The N Grin Boost button allows quick access to maximum acceleration.

THE paddles are optimally positioned to activate the functions N e-shift And N Pedal. The center console is optimized for track driving, with knee rests and a sliding armrest. The N seats are reinforced to ensure a stable posture during the high speed cornering. The pedals are optimized for the sports drivingreducing the risk of slipping.

The cockpit of the Ioniq 5 N

The checkered flag theme it is present on the door panels, pedals and footrests, as they are used sustainable materials, such as recyclable ducks for the door elements, PET BIO yarns derived from sugar cane, yarns from recycled PET bottles, BIO TPO derived from sugar cane and ecological leather. Pigments are also used recycled tires for paint and Recycled Alcantara for seat covers.

Hyundai Ioniq 5N DATA SHEET

Traction

Front: 166kW / 226hp

Rear: 282 kW / 383 hp

Total power: 448 kW / 609 HP

Power with boost: 478 kW / 650 hp

(Front: 175kW, 238hp/ Rear: 303kW, 412hp)

Drums

Reload

Capacity: 350kW

Time: 10% to 80% in 18 minutes

Dimensions

Length: 4.715mm

Width: 1,940mm

Height: 1.585mm

Pitch: 3,000mm

Tyres

Braking system

Front: 4 pistons 400 mm

Rear: 1 piston 360 mm

Regenerative braking

Deceleration: 0.6 G (Maximum 0.2 G with ABS operating)

Performance

0 – 100km/h: 3.4 sec. (Boost)

Max speed: 260 km/h

Photo Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Video Hyundai Ioniq 5 road test

Hyundai Ioniq 5 H-Trac test video

