There are now only a few hours left for the debut of the new one Hyundai Ioniq 5N. The World Premiere of the Korean automaker’s first high-performance electric will take place tomorrow, at 2.30 pm, in the setting of the Goodwood Festival of Speed: an important moment for the future of Hyundai, which for the first time in its history associates 100% electric motorization with performance and pure speed.

Not just the reveal

Hyundai has also announced that the presentation of the new Ioniq 5 N will be followed by a so-called “No moment“, a show that will see the company’s new high-performance electric SUV participate in the iconic uphill time trial of 1.87 km accompanied by various performance cars from the Korean car manufacturer’s N range, such as the exciting RN22e and N Vision 74 wheel laboratories.

Certified technology

Waiting to know all the details relating to the new high-performance electric crossover of the Korean company, we know for sure that the temperature control on the Ioniq 5 N will take place through a cooling system equipped with an efficient N-specific radiator with increased heat exchange surface, as well as improved oil and battery cell cooling.

Temperature under control

Added to this is the system No Battery Preconditioning, which allows you to pre-set the temperature of the battery cells at the optimal level for the best performance, with the two modes “Drag mode” and “Track mode” to better respond to different usage scenarios. Final mention for the system No Racewhich gives the driver more direct control of the car’s energy use, choosing between “Sprint” or “Endurance”.