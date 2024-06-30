Hyundai Italia has launched a new exciting campaign that tells the story of the emotion triggered by the new IONIQ 5 Nothe brand’s first high-performance electric model. Born as a local evolution of the European campaign “Experiment N”, the Italian countryside focuses on the engaging driving pleasure offered by this car, capable of surprising even the most experienced and passionate drivers.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N on the track

The concept revolves around the adrenaline generated by the IONIQ 5 N, fully embodying the spirit of Hyundai’s N brand: “Never just drive“, that is, driving can never be banal. And while the European “Experiment N” campaign had scientifically measured the positive effects of driving this model on the mood of the inhabitants of a Norwegian town immersed in winter darkness, Hyundai Italia decided to involve two creators united by a passion for high-energy activities. adrenaline rate: let’s talk about Marchettinoa great fan of cars and sports driving, and Roby D’Amicoprofessional surfer always looking for new challenges.

New Italian campaign

The two protagonists were given a challenge: to drive the IONIQ 5 N on the track, trying to Don’t give in to emotion. The “hero” video of the campaign alternates moments of quiet with adrenaline-filled moments, with subjective shots and the expressions of the protagonists in the key moments, such as during a drift, the activation of the specifically designed gear shift functions and active sound, until reaching of maximum power with the activation of N Grin Boost (remember that high performance is guaranteed by 650 HP of output and 770 Nm of torque).

Drive… without emotions

The two creators transmit in a spontaneous and immediate the sensations experienced: the first unexpectedly rediscovered the pleasure of driving the best sports cars, while the second discovered a new world and an overwhelming adrenaline, different from that of the surfboard. To complete the campaign, a series of video-pills made during the IONIQ 5N Driving Experience, the event organized by Hyundai on the weekend of 1-2 June at the Varano de’ Melegari racetrack, in which fans and customers were able to get behind the wheel of the new era of zero-emission high performance.

Online from the end of June

Online since the end of June for the whole summer, the contents of the campaign will be disseminated on the main digital and social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. The project was created by EY YELLO for Hyundai Italia, with the coordination of Innocean Italy, the brand’s in-house agency.