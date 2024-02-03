The Italian market welcomes the new one Hyundai Ioniq 5 No. The Korean car manufacturer has opened orders for its first fully electric high-performance model: the list price is equal to 76,900 euros. Its strong point is being able to combine high performance and crossover practicality: it boasts a maximum power of 650 HP, a range of 448 kilometres, and has an 84 kWh battery which can be recharged from 10 to 80% in about 18 minutes.

Complete setup

Hyundai has announced that the new Ioniq 5 N is offered in one trim level N Performancewhich includes 21″ forged aluminum wheels with Pirelli P-Zero 275/35R21 tyres, electronically controlled suspension, e-LSD system, active air vents, battery pre-conditioning system, N Sport seats covered in leather/fabric blend and metal pedals.

Added to all this is the V2L technologythe steering wheel and heated front and rear seats, the digital interior mirror, the dual-zone automatic climate control, the Head-up Display, the electrically adjustable, heated and folding rear-view mirrors, the electric tailgate and the heat pump.

Connectivity and technology

From a technological and connectivity point of view, the multimedia system includes the color LCD instrument panel 12.3″ high definition navigation system alongside the Touchscreen Navigation System, also 12.3″, with wireless connectivity, Apple CarPlay, AndroidAuto and wireless smartphone charger, as well as OTA software updates, Bluelink telematics services and Bluetooth connection complete with voice recognition. As for security, all the latest systems included in the package Hyundai Smart Sense are offered as standard.