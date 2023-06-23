Hyundai accelerates development of its first all-electric high-performance model. The long awaited Ioniq 5 No is in fact approaching its official début: in recent days the car was in fact put to the test on the bends of the demanding circuit of the Nurburgringin Germany, just ahead of its world premiere scheduled for July.

The three pillars

The development of the model was carried out by Hyundai’s N division following the three cornerstones of the brand’s philosophy: to create agile and perfectly balanced cars when cornering, to ensure that all N models are built for fun performances on the track, and to create cars for everyone and for all needs, not just for track days and the highways. Three characteristics which, according to Hyundai itself, are perfectly embodied by the new Ioniq 5 N.

Test at maximum power

“The Nürburgring is where all N models are pushed to the Nth powerso our first 100% electric N also has to prove its capabilities here – commented Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai – The Ioniq 5 N has just concluded its 10,000 km durability test on the Nordschleife: an important milestone that demonstrates the car’s qualities. Despite this, we are just getting started second test of 10,000 km to go beyond all limits”.

Technology under strain

Waiting to know all the details relating to the new high-performance electric crossover of the Korean house, we know that the temperature control on Ioniq 5 N it will take place through a cooling system equipped with an efficient specific N radiator with increased heat exchange surface, as well as improved cooling of the oil and battery cells. Added to this is the system No Battery Preconditioning, which allows you to pre-set the temperature of the battery cells at the optimal level for the best performance, with the two modes “Drag mode” and “Track mode” to better respond to different usage scenarios. Final mention for the system No Racewhich gives the driver more direct control of the car’s energy use, choosing between “Sprint” or “Endurance”.