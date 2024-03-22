Everyday Sportscar. This is how we can summarize the essence of performance according to N, the sporting signature of Hyundai. A concept that is also reflected in Ioniq 5 N, protagonist of our test drive between ice and snow, the latest addition to the sportiest range of the Korean brand but above all the most powerful of its kind ever made and the first electric in the line-up that can boast this very significant letter. A family of high-performance cars capable of expressing themselves admirably on the track, of being able to maneuver through traffic and, why not, have fun even in extreme and low-traction conditions such as an icy track. As? Today we are in Solden, Austria, to tell you about it with the Hyundai Driving Experience behind the wheel of the new Ioniq 5 N.

Increased dimensions

But first, let's take a closer look at the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, to understand how this high-performance version differs from the standard variant. The platform is obviously the same, the E-GMP which however has been reinforced with 42 additional welding points and specific elements for the plates and engines. The dimensions also vary slightly: starting from the length, now 4.71 meters with 80 mm more than the traditional Ioniq 5 due to the presence of the diffuser, as well as the height which stops at 1.58 meters (-20 mm) and finally the width at the rear, with 50 mm more (now 1.94 metres) by virtue of the increased track width to accommodate the 21'' Pirelli P Zero 275/35 forged aluminum tyres. It's hidden behind here the braking system with lightened self-ventilated discs, 400 mm at the front with a four-piston monobloc caliper and 360 mm at the rear with a single piston.

True sports car aerodynamics

From a stylistic point of view, the work carried out by Namyang technicians led to the creation of a series of specific elements designed to maximize aerodynamics and cool the most stressed components such as the braking system. The bumper, for example, is equipped with a functional grid, air conveyors and Active Air Flap, with a front splitter in the lower part which accentuates the lowered stance of the car as well as underlining its sporty soul. The increased intakes and the greater width also increase the presence of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N on the road, with a series of dedicated elements that stand out along the entire bodywork: the sporting signature of the Korean brand appears in fact at the front, with decorative details also on the side and in the queue. Here we find the generous spoiler that integrates the triangular brake light and a very generous extractor in the lower part. The colors of the livery are also specific, with nine shades of which two are exclusive Hyundai N, Performance Blue Glossy and Performance Blue Matte. The overall weight of the car is 2,235 kg.

Sustainable and technological interiors

With an electric powertrain, attention to sustainability could not be missing, with finishes in recyclable paperette (material similar to paper, bio PET yarn, recycled bottles but also recycled Alcantara and other elements resulting from the circular economy. The interior then reflects the racing soul of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N thanks also to the black color and the Performance Blue details, with the driver at the centre: the lowered seat uses enveloping N sports seats which can be finished with pixel motifs in cloth and pure leather or in Alcantara recycled and pure leather while the digital dashboard boasts a seamless double display that integrates the instrument panel and infotainment system, both 12.3''. In the lower part we find a specific ergonomic console complete with padding in the lower part, USB sockets and USB-C for smartphone charging. Overall, the interior of the Ioniq 5 N also follows the dictates of the N range but in this case we find a revisited steering wheel which presents the specific logo for the first time with various buttons that allow you to interact with the driving modes and with some specific functions of the car.

Engine and performance of Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The heart of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the powertrain N Grid Boost mode it can reach up to 650 HP and 770 Nm of torque. The overall standard power is in fact 448 kW, 609 HP and 740 Nm of torque, the result of the combination of two permanent magnet synchronous motors of 166 kW and 282 kW respectively. This guarantees a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h. All combined with all-wheel drive and an 84 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 448 km. Thanks to the 800 Volt architecture, it is possible to go from 10 to 80% of the travel range in 18 minutes. The suspension scheme then sees the McPherson strut at the front and the 5-link Multilink at the rear.

N functions: from drift to simulated gearbox

There are also a series of specific functions to maximize the driving experience, starting with the N e-shift which simulates an 8-speed DCT gearbox, replicating the functions of a car with an internal combustion engine thanks to the paddle shift on the steering wheel. A sensation accentuated by N Active Sound+which thanks to 8 speakers outside and two inside generates a true sports car sound signature that can even be modulated into three themes: Ignition, Evolution and Supersonic.

How does the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ride in the snow

Of course, a beast on tap like this would deserve to scratch the curbs and the asphalt but our test started from completely different conditions: ice and snow, low grip and a biting cold at over 3,000 meters are perhaps not the natural habitat of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, yet this vitaminized crossover shows its claws even on the white coat. The Hyundai Driving Experience, however, taught us that with the sportiest cars of the Korean brand you can do practically anything: and so the test drive with sideways, understeer and low grip was the right opportunity to try out the long list of N features which this car is equipped with. From the N Grid Boost, which offers greater power accentuated by the specific sound of the aforementioned N Active Sound+ to the N Drift Optimizer which was very useful for better managing the balance when drifting on ice. With N Race you can then manage energy better, an aspect also taken care of by N Brake Regen to optimize regenerative braking, maximizing its effect. Clearly, testing a car like this on the track can offer a complete picture of its potential but by tackling the low-grip surfaces of Solden we were first and foremost able to appreciate the stability and control that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 gave us N, with a perfect balance that always restores safety to those behind the wheel, even for those less accustomed to crossbars. The delivery, in the few stretches of clean road, is engaging, as is the sound which, although artificial, brings to the ears of those behind the wheel an optimal sensation for managing the car. We therefore like to paraphrase the words of Albert Bierman, consultant of the N division, who stated that Hyundai was able to make “an elephant dance”: in addition to dancing, the Ioniq 5 N is also able to “skate” on ice with an uncommon gracefulness.

The price of emotions for Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

A pure performance-oriented exercise? Absolutely not, Hyundai Ioniq 5 No she is a true sports car, with the necessary comparisons. So much so that it was able to complete two laps at the Nurburgring in less than 8 minutes, always offering maximum performance and even on ice, the potential of this car emerged by combining driving dynamics with fun. A fun that will specifically have a price for Italy of 76,900 euros.