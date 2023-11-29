Top Gear has just released the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. You can read our full test report in our issue with the Top Gear Awards (in stores on December 21); now the highlights.

Uh, what is this?

Easy question to ask, difficult to answer. It is not an electric hot hatchback, because it is too big and too expensive for that. A sporty electric crossover? Strictly speaking, yes, but that sounds a bit too serious, because just try to keep a straight face in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Exactly what we expect from a product from Hyundai’s N division.

All logic has gone out the window at Hyundai. There is no gearbox and no petrol engine, but you still hear a (quite brilliant) exhaust note and you can even feel the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N shifting gears. The torque vectoring is not set for speed, but for driving pleasure. Two electric motors provide a total of 650 hp and a 0-100 time of 3.4 seconds.

Nice, but after one lap of the circuit it’s empty, right?

Depends on which circuit, but in theory you should be able to do two laps of the Nürburgring in a row. Almost three even, because if you do your best, you can do it in 7 minutes and 50 seconds. Thanks to the 800-volt architecture, you should be able to charge for another 20 minutes of fun in 20 minutes. Hyundai wants to install fast chargers in pit lanes around the world to make this possible.

What is different about this Ioniq 5 N?

Hyundai’s interventions go further than a nice body kit and new software for the dampers. The bodywork has been additionally welded and glued for more stiffness, the subframe has been strengthened and the track width has been increased with new wishbones. There are new rubbers and bushings, the steering rack transmission is faster and there is an electronic limited slip differential in the rear.

Of course the car is lower and enough spoiler work has been added to make the car stick better to the asphalt and cool things better. The electric motors receive an extra inverter so that the power of the regenerative braking is equivalent to 435 hp. As a driver you feel this as 0.6 g of braking force. You also have some extra menus in the on-board computer and nice rims.

Okay, but is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N also fun to drive?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N drives great and you can tailor it to your own mood. On nice roads it feels like a good petrol hatchback, a bit like an AMG A 45. The torque vectoring makes the car feel light on its feet and the fake gear changes involve you in the driving. The best part is the interaction through the steering and chassis; you feel what the car is doing and moves along with it.

On the track you can set the systems so that you have more oversteer, or so that the car steers tighter towards the apex. The N Pedal mode is also fun. The regenerative braking is so strong that you do not touch the brake pedal on the track. When braking, torque vectoring pulls you into the corner. And then there is the drift mode, but with it you quickly find yourself backwards due to the high power and how quickly the car turns.

And if you don’t go to the track?

Turn off the sound and you almost have a normal Ioniq 5, even the comfort of the chassis is acceptable. You sit in a bucket seat, but it is ventilated and heated, so that is no hardship either. The cabin is decorated slightly differently, but it remains the spacious EV as you know it. In principle, you lose little in the way of everyday usability.

The only real concession is the range. We drove the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N quite a few kilometers under different conditions, and we always ended up with a range of 320 to 350 kilometers. On the other hand: a hot hatchback has never really been economical.