Hyundai Ioniq 5 takes it one step further. And he does it in the name of performance: in fact, the new one made its debut Ioniq 5N, high-performance version of the Korean electric SUV, born on the same platform as the standard Ioniq 5, however taking advantage of the great experience that the brand has acquired through the creation of the so-called “rolling labs”, laboratories on wheels, such as RM20e, RN22e and N Vision 74.

Engine and battery

The motor aspect is certainly the most interesting of this Ioniq 5 N. The car is equipped with a 84 kWh battery pack, therefore larger than the standard Ioniq 5, and features updated electric motors on both axles: in particular, the front one delivers 166 kW, while the rear one reaches up to 282 kW, for a system power that reaches 448 kW, the equivalent of over 600hp. Specifications that can be further increased thanks to the mode boost, which gives the Ioniq 5 N 30 kW more power, for a total of 478 kW therefore. Thanks to these numbers, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 secondsand to reach a maximum speed of 260 km/h.

The technical news

But the novelties of this version of the Korean electric SUV don’t end there, far from it. The body structure of the new Ioniq 5 N, for example, features 42 additional soldering points for better rigidity, while the steering column has been strengthened. In addition, a new system known as “N Pedal” has been developed: it is a software function that uses similar technology to the i-Pedal regenerative braking system and which improves cornering, as well as increasing sensitivity properly of the accelerator. Also revised the system N Torque Distribution, now being able to provide fully variable front and rear torque distribution which can be adjusted to 11 levels. Finally, space for the N Drift Optimizer system with integrated Torque Kick Drift function, which allows the driver to simulate the action of the clutch of a rear-wheel drive ICE car.

Sportiness at the top

Further updates concern the brake system, with more powerful brakes consisting of 400mm front discs with four-piston calipers and 360mm rear discs. Also increased the power of the regenerative braking system, which can now provide 0.6 G of deceleration force by itself. Hyundai also talks about an imperceptible transition between regenerative brakes and hydraulic brakes, a separate mention for the mode No Race which allows the driver to choose between “Endurance” and “Sprint” settings: the former reduces peak power for longer track driving sessions, while the latter prioritizes maximum power.

Two exclusive functions

Space also for functions N e-shift and N Active Sound+: the former simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission of Hyundai’s N-range internal combustion engine cars, controlling the torque delivered by the engine and simulating the jolt you get when you change gear, while the latter relies on eight internal speakers and two exteriors to give life to three sound themes such as “Ignition”, which simulates the sound of 2.0T N-range engines, “Evolution”, which offers a characteristic high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e, and “Supersonic”, which is inspired by twin-engine fighter jets, with volume curve variable.

Design and interiors

Otherwise, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is 20mm lower, 50mm wider and 80mm longer than the standard Ioniq 5. The front is distinguished by the presence of a new splitter and new aerodynamic fins, while at the rear we find one distinctive spoiler, a pronounced diffuser, a triangular brake light and, unlike the standard Ioniq 5, a wiper. As standard, the car is equipped with a set of 21″ forged aluminum rims shod with 275/35 Pirelli P Zero tyres. Inside is a new steering wheel which includes various N buttons, including the “N Grin Boost”, elsewhere we find new metal gear levers for the regenerative braking system, a center console with supports for driving on the track, standard N bucket seats and optimized pedals.