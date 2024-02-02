Hyundai Ioniq 5 No it is the first fully electric vehicle High performance of the N brand, based on the E-GMP platformwith a total power of 609 HP which can temporarily rise to 650 HP thanks to the boost mode, and a maximum torque of 770 Nm. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N thus promises exceptional performance.

The Ioniq 5 N is ahigh performance electric car with numerous technical improvements. Electric motors can reach i 21,000 rpm and provide a power of 478 kW/650 hp with the N Grin Boost function activated.

The total power is obtained from the combination of a rear motor from 383 HP and a front one of 226 HPwhich in boost mode they can reach respectively 412 and 238 HP.

The Ioniq 5 N can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, ensuring exceptional acceleration performance. Its maximum speed reaches 258 km/hallowing you to experience high-speed driving.

There 84 kWh battery it is managed by a two-stage inverter with greater energy efficiency. The car has exclusive features for track performance, such as N Grin Boost for enhanced acceleration and N Launch Control for a quick start. The Track SOC (state of charge) automatically calculates battery consumption for each lap.

There thermal management it has been improved with an advanced cooling system for the battery and electric motors. The battery preconditioning allows you to optimize the temperature for maximum power. There N Race function offers direct control over energy management, allowing you to customize performance based on priority between endurance and sprint.

Like the standard version, this high-performance N-branded version also offers the function of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)which allows the driver to use the energy stored in the battery to recharge and power external electrical devices, even when the vehicle is turned off.

Ioniq 5 N drift characteristics

The Ioniq 5 N is equipped with several features that improve performance and handling. There N Pedal offers greater throttle sensitivity and instant cornering. There N Drift Optimizer and function Torque Kick Drift allow you to balance the vehicle controls to obtain controlled drifts. There N Torque Distribution allows you to adjust the torque distribution between the front and rear axles.

THE N-tuned brakes, with 400 mm diameter front discs, four-piston monobloc calipers and 360 mm rear discs, offer exceptional braking power. Furthermore, the system N Brake Reg maximizes the use of regenerative braking, ensuring greater efficiency during braking. The transition between regenerative and hydraulic braking is smooth, even allowing left-foot braking.

Sound like a real sports car

The Ioniq 5 N is a true sports car suitable for everyday use. Thanks to the functions N e-shift And N Active Sound +it is possible to have a sensation of driving more realistic gear shifting and a sound to match. N e-shift simulates the gear changes of a dual-clutch transmission, offering precise dynamic driving control.

N Active Sound+, paired with N e-shift, creates an immersive driving experience through a speaker system which reproduces distinct sounds. N mode is automatically recommended through N Road Sense when detecting winding paths.

The Ioniq 5 N features an exterior design that highlights its performance. Compared to the standard Ioniq 5, it has aheight reduced by 20 mma 50mm widening at the bottom to accommodate wider tires and an increase in length of 80 mm with a pronounced rear extractor. The redesigned bumpers, lo rear wing spoiler and aerodynamic elements improve aerodynamics and give a sporty appearance.

The N version stands out for i black details and the modified proportions. The “Luminous Orange” color characterizes some elements, while the forged rims from 21 inches and high-performance tires Pirelli P-Zero 275/35 R21 offer high adhesion. The spoilers, the lights and the checkered flag graphics contribute to an aggressive and distinctive design.

In the cockpit the steering wheel of the Ioniq 5 N features the logo No and buttons for selecting driving modes. The latter can be customized and assigned to each button for effective guidance. The N Grin Boost button allows quick access to maximum acceleration.

THE paddle they are optimally positioned to activate the functions N e-shift And N Pedal. The center console is optimized for track driving, with knee rests and a sliding armrest. The N seats are reinforced to ensure a stable posture during riding high speed curves. The pedals are optimized for sporty drivingreducing the risk of slipping.

The checkered flag theme It is present on the door panels, pedals and footrests while they are being used sustainable materials, such as recyclable ducks for the door elements, ORGANIC PET yarns derived from sugar cane, yarns from recycled PET bottles, ORGANIC TPO derived from sugar cane and ecological leather. Pigments of recycled tires for the paint and Recycled Alcantara for seat covers.

Price, how much does the Ioniq 5 N cost

The Ioniq 5 N has a list price starting from 76,900 euroswith the only available trim called N Performance. As standard, the electric sports car is offered in the Soultronic Orange Pearl mica color, but on request it is possible to choose between various options such as Atlas White, Atlas White Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Performance Blue, Performance Blue Matte, Cyber ​​Gray Metallic, Gravity Gold Matte, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte.

Metallic colors have an additional cost of 750 euros, while matt ones cost 1,000 euros. The only optional package available is the Plus Pack (3,000 euros), which includes N ventilated sports seats covered in Alcantaraopening glass roof and specific LED lights.

→ Ioniq 5 N: 76,900 euros

Traction

Front: 166 kW / 226 hp

Rear: 282 kW / 383 hp

Overall power: 448 kW / 609 hp

Power with boost: 478 kW / 650 hp

(Front: 175 kW, 238 HP/ Rear: 303 kW, 412 HP)

Drums

Reload

Capacity: 350 kW

Time: 10% to 80% in 18 minutes

Dimensions

Length: 4,715 mm

Width: 1,940 mm

Height: 1,585 mm

Wheelbase: 3,000 mm

Tires

Braking system

Front: 4 pistons 400 mm

Rear: 1 piston 360 mm

Regenerative braking

Deceleration: 0.6 G (Maximum 0.2 G with ABS running)

Performance

0 – 100 km/h: 3.4 sec. (Boost)

Max speed: 260 km/h

