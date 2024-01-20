The Nurburgring is unanimously considered one of the temples of speed and some of the fastest supercars in history have followed one another on the asphalt of the Green Hell, competing for the lap speed record. From Ferrari to Lamborghini, passing through Mercedes and now also a Hyundai. No, this is not an error but a new record set on the German circuit by the Ioniq 5 N, the first electric car from the Korean brand in a high-performance version where that letter indicates both Namyang and the Nurburgring.

A record-breaking Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The battery-powered sports car is brought to the German track by Sport Auto magazine, where the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with Christian Gebhardt at the wheel closed the lap at the Nurburgring in 7:45.59, thus managing to overtake some of the greats of the past who had set the record of the German route. Among these there are for example the Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 and the Murcielago LP610-4 which lapped at the Nurburgring in 7:46 and 7:47 respectively or the Ferrari F430 F1 which lapped in 7:55 at the Inferno Verde. Despite its crossover shapes and the time that has passed, the record of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N certainly cannot go unnoticed.

The characteristics of the Korean sports car

The new Ioniq 5 N, the high-performance version of the Korean electric SUV, was born on the same platform as the standard Ioniq 5, but taking advantage of the great experience that the brand has acquired through the creation of the so-called “rolling labs”, laboratories on wheels, such as RM20e, RN22e and N Vision 74. The car is equipped with an 84 kWh battery pack, therefore larger than the standard Ioniq 5, and features updated electric motors on both axles: in particular, the front one delivers 166 kW, while the rear one it reaches up to 282 kW, for a system power of up to 448 kW, the equivalent of over 600 HP. Specifications which can be further increased thanks to the Boost mode, which gives the Ioniq 5 N 30 kW more power, for a total of 478 kW. Thanks to these numbers, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, and reach a top speed of 260 km/h.