The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has only been on the market since last summer, but will soon receive some technical updates. The Korean EV is available with a battery of 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh (net), but the capacity of the latter will soon be increased to 77.4 kWh.

That means slightly more driving range, although Hyundai gives no value for it. FYI: the WLTP driving range is currently 451 to 481 kilometers, we reached during our Detail test in October up to 430 kilometers with the rear-wheel drive version.

In addition, the cooling management software is also being adapted so that the batteries have an optimal temperature at the start of charging, which improves charging performance and battery life.

Adaptive shock absorption

In addition, the Ioniq 5 also gets adaptive damping (SFD or Smart Frequency Dampers), which should especially improve the filtering of the suspension, a small point of criticism during our detailed test.

The Ioniq 5 with these minor updates for model year 2023 will be available from the second semester of 2022.