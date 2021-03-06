D.he eyes in the world of electric vehicles are focused on others, such as a VW ID 4. The Korean manufacturer Hyundai has been making its mark in secret so far. That is now changing, both visually and technically. The Ioniq 5 model moves into the extended compact class with eye-catching edges. The body is characterized by sharp lines from the LED headlights to the strictly horizontal rear end. Inside there is a straight line around two large screens, embedded in an abundance of space that only a platform that has been planned as an electric platform from the outset can offer.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The youngest electric car from Hyundai is 4.64 meters long and the wheelbase is a lush 3 meters. The photos hide the true dimension. The Ioniq 5 looks like a compact Golf of the first generation in the pictures, in fact it is more of the mighty format of a Mustang Mach E. The car is long and wide and correspondingly spacious, but parking garages will not be a joy.

The interior design demonstrates flexibility and pragmatism, there is a sliding rear bench and front seats with a resting position for moments of waiting at the charging station. There are options for storing luggage at the front and rear, and the trunk itself has a capacity of 531 liters. If you want, you can order a solar roof that feeds the battery homeopathically.









In terms of electrical engineering, the Ioniq is on the same level as a Porsche Taycan, it can handle charging points with 400 or 800 volts. Depending on the battery, 135 or 220 kW charging power should flow. Under optimal circumstances, the batteries can be brought from 10 to 80 percent capacity within 18 minutes at a fast charging station. In other words: five minutes of charging is sufficient for a range of 100 kilometers. In reality, deductions are to be made from this information, but longer distances can be covered with comparatively little stress. Hyundai dares to reach a top speed of 185 km / h. And even allows towing a trailer up to 1,600 kilograms.

The power spectrum ranges from 170 to 305 hp, the torques responsible for tingling in the stomach start with a stable 350 Nm and lead to the asphalt-toning 605 Nm. The forward thrust provided by one or two electric motors is fed from a battery pack with 58 kWh or one with 72 kWh. There is rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. The standard ranges will probably be between 380 and 480 kilometers. The Ioniq 5 appears in the summer from 42,000 euros. The special edition for the market launch gives an impression of the possible price spread, it costs the account plundering 60,000 euros.