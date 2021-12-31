What to do with electric vehicles after the end of their life cycle? A question that many have asked themselves and continue to ask, and to which some try to continually give an answer. Hyundai also tried it and decided to transform one Ioniq 5 used in a series of tests and now being decommissioned in an air purifier: no scrapping, therefore, the battery-powered SUV of the Korean brand has been the subject of a long and complex process that has led it to eventually become a new device that purifies the air.

Hyundai’s work was not limited to using the battery of the Ioniq 5 in question to power an existing air purifier: the Korean car manufacturer has in fact decided to create a new device in its entirety from scratch, and to do so he used a series of components of its electric SUV otherwise close to being scrapped. And so the brand new Hyundai air purifier was equipped with the car filters, brake lights, different body panels, the company logo and even a 20 ″ wheel in terms of device design. . It is a project which, although its usefulness has yet to be demonstrated for practical purposes, represents a way Interesting to give a second life to electric vehicles in its entirety, thus not limiting itself to the reuse of batteries only.