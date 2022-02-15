Hyundai is preparing to launch a pilot project of the mobility service Mocean in the Netherlands, in collaboration with We Drive Solar. According to what was announced by the Korean carmaker itself, a fleet of Ioniq 5 will be put up for a residential car sharing solution available to residents of a new housing complex in Utrecht: this is the third country in Europe in which Hyundai’s Mocean mobility service makes its debut, after having met with great success both in Spain and in the United Kingdom.

As mentioned, at the heart of this pilot project is the Ioniq 5 100% electric SUV, the exclusive protagonist of the fleet that will be made available to a sustainable residential complex consisting of 125 apartments. The service will work on a subscription basis: each home within the residential complex will receive a trial package of Ioniq 5 of five hours per month, which can be activated at any time; after activation, the five hours can be split into multiple rides, with residents joining the service and wishing to extend their use beyond the basic package being able to upgrade to another subscription model that can include up to 192 hours per month. And that’s not all, because the next step of the project will allow you to test the innovative Vehicle-to-Grid technology in combination with the charging solution: this is the latest technology that allows you to supply energy to the electricity grid from the battery of an electric vehicle and ensures efficient management of energy demand, especially during peak hours.

“This program of residential car-sharing in the Netherlands marks the next stage in the development of our Mocean mobility brand in Europe – commented Ulrich Mechau, VP of Sales at Hyundai Europa – Through this pilot project, we will demonstrate that zero-emission models, such as the Ioniq 5, will play a vital role in the contribute to the reduction of congestion and pollution in the city center“.