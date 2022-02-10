The updated version of theelectric car Hyundai Ioniq 5which comes equipped with a new one 77.4 kWh battery. Also there are new features, such as battery conditioning and digital mirrors equipped with a video camera.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2023, new digital mirrors

In its new model year, the Ioniq 5 is there for the first time digital mirrors indoor and outdoor with video camera. The Digital Center Mirror (DCM) optimizes visibility by providing an unobstructed panoramic rear view of the car, thanks to the DCM camera installed under the spoiler rear.

Digital mirrors arrive on the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, until now only available in Korea

The updated version of the midsize 100% electric crossover also offers i Digital Side Mirrors (DSM).

Already available for the Ioniq 5 model with specifications marketed in Koreathis high-tech feature is for the first time available in Europe in a Hyundai Group vehicle.

Digital mirrors improve the car’s aerodynamics and provide a better driving view

The DSMs reduce air resistance and provide a clear rear view, even in bad weather.

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 77.4 kWh battery

Among the novelties of the update of the Ioniq 5 electric we find the new function of conditioning of the 77.4 kWh battery, which allows the Ioniq 5 to automatically adapt the battery temperature while traveling, to ensure optimal charging conditions when you reach the charging point.

Hyundai Ioniq E-GMP platform 5

This offers better charging performance in the coldest environmental conditions. The function is activated automatically when a charging point it is entered into the vehicle’s navigation system, using the linked route.

Video test Hyundai Ioniq 5 H-Trac

The function Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD) improves the suspension response of the front and rear axles to increase driving comfort.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 2023, exterior features

From a design standpoint, the Ioniq 5 update features new options, including i black bumpers unpainted with black gaskets associated with premium full LED headlights.

Photo Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric

👉 PRICES and technical FEATURES Hyundai Ioniq 5

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 IONIQ price list 5 👉 Used car ads HYUNDAI

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK