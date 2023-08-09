Artificial Intelligence is in Hyundai’s future. This is demonstrated by the fact that the Korean giant has decided to make a strategic investment in Ten torrentan important Canadian semiconductor company for AI: the objective of this investment is to allow the group to integrate AI in future Hyundai, KIA and Genesis vehicles, as well as in other future mobility solutions such as robotics and advanced air mobility.

Artificial intelligence

“Tenstorrent’s high growth potential and high-performance AI semiconductors will help the Group secure competitive technologies for mobility of the future – commented Heung-soo Kim, Executive VP and Head of the Global Strategy Office of Hyundai – With this investment, the Group plans to develop an optimized semiconductor technology but differentiatedwhich will foster future mobility and strengthen internal capabilities in the development of AI technology”.

Investment of 50 million

Overall, the investment that the Hyundai and KIA brands will make amounts to 50 million dollars: 30 will come from the coffers of the former, 20 from those of the latter. In an official statement, Hyundai said the investment will be used to accelerate Tenstorrent’s AI chiplet design and development and its machine learning software roadmap, and will use it to co-develop with Tenstorrent. optimized semiconductors to be applied to the Central Processing Units and Neural Processing Units for the vehicles and mobility solutions of the future.

Hi-tech future

“The trust placed by Hyundai Motor Group in Tenstorrent it makes us proud – added Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent – It was impressive to see Hyundai Motor Group conquer the third place among the automakers thanks also to the great technological vocation, which led them to the acquisition of Boston Dynamics, the joint venture with Aptiv and, now, also the investment in Tenstorrent”.