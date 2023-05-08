e-Corner system allows, among other things, the car to turn the 4 wheels by 90°

Hyundai presented a prototype car equipped with its new e-Corner system. The technology allows the vehicle to turn the 4 wheels at 90° and move sideways. The movement was dubbed the “crab walking– something like “crab riding” (see video below).

In a statement (full, in English – 521 KB), the automaker said it had carried out, at the end of April, a test on public streets, outside a controlled environment. “With the success of a demo car on real-world roads, the system is improving its reliability.“, he spoke.

The e-Corner system developed by Hyundai Mobis is, according to the automaker, the main mobility technology for electrification and autonomous driving. “This groundbreaking technology has never been mass-produced anywhere in the world.”, stated the company.

According to Hyundai, the system allows the driver to park parallel to other cars in narrow spaces. It still features the so-called “zero spin”, turning the front wheels inwards while the rear wheels rotated outwards to perform a 360º rotation at idle.

“This feature allows the driver to easily turn a vehicle’s direction in a limited space with minimal movement.”, declared the company.

Cars equipped with the e-Corner can also perform “pivot turn”, which allows the driver to choose any point on the central axis to rotate the vehicle accordingly, something “how to draw a circle using a compass”.

Watch a video released by Hyundai (3min7s):