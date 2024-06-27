While many are waiting for July 11th to discover all the features of the new Fiat Grande Panda, the (also) electric evolution of the iconic best-selling model, Hyundai Inster, the brand’s new city car, has burst onto the market compact Korean in shape and with the usual disruptive design to which the Asian brand has accustomed us. Ready to amaze, it will arrive on the European market between the end of 2024 and 2025 with a very aggressive launch price, given its content: the price list should in fact be around 25,000 euros.

Electric A-segment

After seeing the preview images a few days ago, the Hyundai Inster reveals all its features: derived from the Casper, it is 3.83 meters long but above all it has a wheelbase of 2.58 meters and boasts a design that recalls some stylistic elements present on the rest of the car, such as the pixels in the LED light clusters present at the rear and at the front, with the very distinctive circular lights. The key, however, is space. Since it is an electric one, the dimensions are obviously reduced but thanks to some solutions, such as the short central console, this is maximized, with the possibility of moving from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat without needing to get out and back in the car. A valid help even when a parking space is too narrow and you have difficulty opening the doors. The boot capacity is also good, with 238 liters which can become 1,060 liters by folding down the 50:50 split sofa which, among other things, can slide forward by 16 cm, already offering 351 liters without having to fold the seats. Inside the passenger compartment there is a 10.25” touch screen for infotainment and a digital instrument panel as standard.

Two versions for Hyundai Inster

There are two versions of the Hyundai Inster available, a Standard Range and a Long Range, both with 400 Volt architecture. The first has a powertrain made up of a 97 HP engine combined with a 42 kWh NMC chemistry battery which offers 300 km of autonomy while in the second case, thanks to a 49 kWh accumulator, the travel range is 350 km. In this case the electric unit delivers 115 HP, offering a sprint from 0 to 100 km in 10.6 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h. Hyundai Inster is compatible with direct current charging infrastructures, up to 85 kW (Long Range) while in AC the full energy is up to 11 kW. Among the options there is also Vehicle-to-Load to recharge electronic equipment by connecting them to the car.