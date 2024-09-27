Milanese catwalk for the new Hyundai Inster. The new electric compact SUV of the Asian brand is in fact the protagonist of a three-day event inspired by the Korean Wave and the innovative spirit of the Korean car manufacturer. The Casa degli Artisti in Corso Garibaldi will be the container that will host a series of experiences to introduce the public to the character and forms of Inster while awaiting the opening of orders which will take place in the coming weeks, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2025.

The Korean Wave with Inster

Until September 29th, inside the location it will be possible to experience the modernity of South Korea with a design installation in K-Style. The event, which will be open to free access on Saturday 28th (from 10:00 to 18:00) and Sunday 29th (from 10:00 to 20:00) September, will therefore also be the perfect opportunity to discover new Inster in a

environment that fully expresses its character and modern style, in synergy with the design and

the innovation of the Korean Wave.

The new Hyundai Inster

The new Hyundai Inster is the new compact electric SUV of the Korean brand which has a length of 3,825 meters, a wheelbase of 2,580 meters, a width of 1,610 meters and finally a height of 1,575 meters. It boasts a range of up to 470 km (in the WLTP urban cycle) with the possibility to choose between two powertrain options: 42 kWh battery and 71.1 kW (97 HP) engine, or 49 kWh battery and 84 kW engine. .5 kW (115 hp). Also compatible with fast charging up to 120 kW, the battery can go from 10 to 80% in just 30 minutes. Despite the size, thanks to the extended wheelbase there is plenty of space on board, with the environment rational and maximized by taking advantage of the sliding and completely foldable seats with a 50:50 split both at the front and at the rear. As an A-segment car, there is also a wide range of ADAS and on-board technologies, such as the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, the 10.25-inch touchscreen for infotainment but also and above all the Vehicleto-Load functionality (V2L) external and internal that provides power for external devices (110V/220V), allowing bidirectional charging without the need for additional equipment. The Cross version will also be added to the Italian range which will be defined by a more robust and outdoor-oriented design.