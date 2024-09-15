Italian debut for the new Hyundai Inster. The new ultra-compact electric SUV from the Korean brand will be the protagonist in Milan from 27 to 29 September as part of a three-day immersive event inspired by the Korean Wave and the innovative spirit of the brand. The Casa degli Artisti (Corso Garibaldi, 89/A) will be transformed into a container full of experiences designed to tell the story of the urban character, versatile and green by Inster. With the claim “Are you in?”, the new model embraces a life full of changes, opportunities and growth, to continue to innovate and build a better future for all.

Getting to know Inster up close

The Milanese event will be the first opportunity for customers to get to know the new Inster and delve into the world of zero-emission city mobility according to Hyundai in a simple and direct way, within a path that pays homage to the Korean Wave. This strong trend is leading Korean culture to become a global phenomenon in various fields, from fashion to beauty treatments, from food to music, through cinema and much more. Inside the location it will therefore be possible to experience the modernity of South Korea with a design setup in perfect K-Style that, exactly like Inster, expresses the soul of Korean innovation.

Hyundai Events

The event, which will be open to the public on Saturday 28 (from 10:00 to 18:00) and Sunday 29 (from 10:00 to 20:00) September, is the perfect opportunity to discover the new Inter in an environment that fully expresses its character and modern style, in synergy with the design and innovation of the Korean Wave.