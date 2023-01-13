Hyundai has decided to entrust the leadership of the official team involved in the WRC World Rally Championship to Cyril AbiteboulFrench manager with a long career in F1 from 2001 to 2021 above all as a trusted man of Renault, the house from which he separated in 2021 when he did not obtain the appointment of team principal of Alpine, the brand that Renault decided to relaunch through the presence in the Circus starting from that season.

Abiteboul’s appointment was surprising because the former Caterham team principal has no experience in the world of rallies and also suggests that he could be a first piece of a puzzle that has more and more pieces on the table regarding a Hyundai landing in F1. Stefano Domenicali, managing director of Liberty Media as regards the Circus, with regard to the ‘spontaneous candidatures’ in particular of Andretti as regards the enlargement of the starting grid, underlined that he appreciates those who are moving concretely, but under the radar, in view of an entry into F1, underlining that any reality needs the support of a major manufacturer, because the latter would represent the real added value of a new team on the starting grid.

According to what our editorial staff gathered, one of the closest venues to presenting a convincing project to obtain a place on the calendar is the South Korea, a country that is thinking of a city race and not of reusing the Yeongam circuit which has also proved to be a failure from a logistical point of view. Therefore, the desire to enter the calendar could go hand in hand with an interest in joining Hyundai, which ranked fifth in the world in terms of car production with 3.46 million units in 2022.

The South Korean manufacturer together with Ford is the one that has already been at the center of rumors regarding a potential interest in entering F1 and could be among those who have already silently begun to establish relations with the top management of F1 without appealing to bombastic proclamations. Cyril Abiteboul’s arrival in Hyundai starting in the meantime from the WRC could therefore be read as a ‘reservation’ of a future in F1 with Abiteboul in the role of Hyundai’s first ferryman in the Circus.