Hyundai reveals the characteristics of the restyling 2024 of the range i30, which is renewed in design and technological, safety and connectivity equipment. The new i30 arrives in Italy starting from the second quarter of 2024 in the a versions 5 doors and Wagon. Furthermore, the restyling of the i30 is also available with a trim level Business addressed to the world of fleets.

Hyundai's restyling introduces a new reason for the grill of the radiator and bumper redesigned, while the rear insert is in color matt aluminium. The standard equipment includes i LED headlights and alloy wheels from 16 inches.

New Hyundai i30 restyling

The setup N Line maintains the sporty characterization with front grille Honeycombspecific bumpers, side skirts and alloy wheels up to 18 inches. The twelve color options include new shades such as Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl and others, in addition to those already available.

New Hyundai i30 restyling New i30 front 3/4 restyling New i30 side restyling New i30 rear 3/4 restyling New i30 N Line restyling New i30 restyling N Line sideways New i30 restyling N Line Wagon New i30 N Line restyling on the road New i30 restyling N Line cockpit dashboard Front seats New i30 restyling 16″ wheels 18″ N Line alloy wheels New i30 restyling 2024

Interior, what changes in the passenger compartment of the new Hyundai i30

The interior of the new i30 presents few visible innovations, among these there are a special paint for the upper dashboard, glossy black for the central tunnel e LED lights for the passenger compartment and trunk. The version N Line it is instead equipped with sports seats in leather and suede fabric with red contrast stitching and red details around the start button.

New Hyundai i30 restyling N Line cockpit dashboard

Among the invisible innovations there are standard front and rear parking sensors and three charging sockets USB-Can instrument panel with a screen 4.2 inches (with 10.25-inch digital display option) and map updates Over-the-Air (OTA).

Engines

The engine range of the 2024 Hyundai i30 should confirm the engines 48 Volt 1.0 and 1.5 liter petrol mild hybridwith powers of 120 and 160 HP respectively.

New Hyundai i30 restyling on the road

These engines will be available with the 7DCT dual clutch gearbox or with a 6-speed manual transmission with electric clutch (iMT). The sportiest version i30 No will be out of the picture, as future Hyundai Ns will be exclusively electric.

Hyundai ADAS on the i30

The real news of the 2024 Hyundai i30 are concentrated in the new ADAS systems to comply with the regulations in force from 7 July 2024. The list of standard driver assistance systems has been expanded and now includes features such as the parking aid front and rear, the system automatic emergency braking and the Cyclist Detectionwhich recognizes cyclists to avoid collisions.

Furthermore, three important ADAS can be integrated for a fee: the automatic emergency braking when turningwhich avoids collisions with oncoming vehicles during left turns, and the Motorway Assist 1.5which automatically maintains the distance from the vehicle in front and adapts the speed to the limit imposed on that road, as well as keeping the car in its lane.

New Hyundai i30 restyling Wagon N Line on the road

Finally, among the standard equipment of the i30, theoccupant alarmwhich warns the driver via a message on the on-board computer if a rear door has been opened before the journey, to prevent children are accidentally forgotten in the back seats.

Price, how much does the new i30 cost

The price list of the new i30 has not yet been made official, but we can assume a starting price just below the threshold of 30,000 euros.

Photo new Hyundai i30

Read also:

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All hybrid cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How the full hybrid works

→ How the plug-in hybrid works

→ How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!