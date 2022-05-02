Hyundai’s N range expands with a new special version of the i30 N, called Drive-N. It will be produced in only 800 copies, and will boast a series of not indifferent aesthetic improvements. Those who expected an improvement in performance will be disappointed: the same engine will always push this limited series of the i30 N 2.0 liter turbo T-GDi which delivers 276 hp of maximum power and 392 Nm of torque, offered in combination with front-wheel drive and two gearbox solutions, six-speed manual or eight-speed dual clutch.

The main changes, as mentioned, are limited to the aesthetic aspect. The new Hyundai i30 N Drive-N is only available in the five-door hatchback bodywork, and can be equipped with exteriors that can be painted in Phantom Black or Serenity White Pearl, two colors always combined with 19 ″ forged alloy wheels with a matte dark bronze finish. Elsewhere, the red and bronze-colored decals on the underside of the body stand out, as well as the special badges on the front fenders showing the GPS coordinates of the Nürburgring-Nordschleifethe iconic German track where all the models of Hyundai’s high-performance N range are developed.

Inside the passenger compartment there is one numbered plate, which makes each unit of this special edition of the i30 N even more exclusive. Elsewhere we find Alcantara upholstery with red stitching on the steering wheel, gear knob, armrest and handbrake, details that are added to red seat belts, red N buttons , exclusive floor mats and a new motif for the N Light seats. The standard equipment also includes a glass roof. From a technological and connectivity point of view, the touchscreen display dedicated to the 10.25 ″ infotainment system. Furthermore, safety for the driver and vehicle occupants is maximized by the Hyundai Smart Sense package, which includes all the main latest generation ADASs. While waiting to reveal the prices, Hyundai has made it known that, of the 800 units of the i30 N Drive-N, 620 are reserved for Europe and 180 for Australia.