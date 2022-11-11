Hyundai official dealers began to offer new cars of the i30 model in Russia. This was reported on November 11 by the portal Motor.

As follows from the ads posted on one of the Russian Internet sites, 2022 i30 hatchbacks and station wagons are available for purchase. Car prices start at 1,900,000 and go up to 2,188,000 rubles.

The presented cars are offered with a one and a half liter engine with a capacity of 110 liters. With. in conjunction with a six-speed “automatic”.

The cars are well equipped. They have LED foglights in the front bumper, alloy wheels, air conditioning, electric mirrors, heated front seats, a rearview camera and cruise control. The built-in multimedia complex supports Apple CarPlay.

Hyundai did not announce its withdrawal from the Russian market, although it extended the downtime at the plant in St. Petersburg until December this year. The portal noted that new Hyundai cars continue to be shipped from South Korea legally, and not through parallel imports. The main difference between cars imported into Russia legally and those that came through parallel imports is a guarantee. In the first case, the cars are covered by an official factory warranty, and in the second, only a small dealer one.

On October 18, the Korean edition of Dong-a ilbo suggested that Hyundai’s Russian plant could be sold due to financial costs incurred by the company due to the downtime of the plant in St. Petersburg. Since March of this year, the St. Petersburg Hyundai plant has suspended the production of cars for an indefinite period due to a shortage of components. In addition, the Korean company froze the reconstruction project of the former GM plant in Shushary, which was bought by Hyundai at the end of 2020.