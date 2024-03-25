The Hyundai i30 N is dead, long live the i30 N-Line! This will be roughly the thinking at Hyundai. The sporty i20 and i30 (which were no longer available in CO2-conscious Netherlands anyway…) must make way for an 'affordable sporty EV'. For Hyundai drivers who would like to continue driving on petrol for a while, Hyundai is today launching a second facelift of the i30 and i30 Wagon, which originally date back to 2016.

Mechanically, nothing changes in the Hyundai i30. So you can still only choose a mild-hybrid 1.0-liter three-cylinder with 120 hp or a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 159 hp. A 48-volt mild hybrid system is not there for extra power, but mainly to reduce consumption and CO2 emissions.

Small changes to the i30

On the outside, Hyundai changes the grille, the bumper inserts under the license plate and the fog lamp housing. Furthermore, the previously optional LED lamps are now standard and the 16-inch rims have a new design. Customers who have extra money to pay for the N-Line will receive a different grille design. Some parts in a dark, metallic color also end up on the Hyundai on the left and right. In addition, there are new side skirts in the same shade and (optional) 18-inch rims from the N-Line division. Inside you will find three red horizontal lines on the upholstery.

Speaking of the interior: the driver is now treated to an (optional) 10.25-inch meter screen, three USB-C ports in the front and rear and LED lighting in both the interior and the luggage compartment. And of course the i30 is packed with (driving) assistants. You now also get ROA, Rear Occupant Alert, which 'prevents people in the back seat – such as children – from being forgotten when leaving and locking the car'.

Production will start soon

The prices of the facelifted Hyundai i30 are not yet known. The versions that you can order now cost at least 29,295 euros for the hatchback (23,249 euros in Belgium) and 32,995 euros for the Wagon (24,099 euros in Belgium). The facelift will be slightly higher. Production of the updated i30 will start next month and will still take place in the Czech Republic.