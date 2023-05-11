Hyundai made the restyling mid-career for the i20the compact car of segment B. The new model features a renewed design, for more safety features and advanced connectivity features. From a technical point of view, the i20 is equipped with engines 1.0 T-GDi mild hybrid at 48 volts from 100 HP And 84 bhp 1.2 MPI petrol MT.

New i20, what the new Hyundai looks like outside

The refreshed Hyundai i20 features an exterior look elegant and modern. At the rear, the new model is equipped with a new bumper and light clusters with a revised design. Also new are the 16 and 17 inch alloy wheels, now characterized by even more captivating lines.

New Hyundai i20 restyling with two-tone bodywork

Features they also improve aerodynamics of the vehicle by reducing the air resistance. The dynamic light signature emphasizes its sporty look, which is also underlined by the LED rear lights.

In terms of colors for the exteriors, the unpublished ones are offered Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Gray Pearl And Meta Blue Pearlwhich are combined with Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Gray Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl and Mangrove Green Pearl for a total of eight different colors, which can be combined with the contrasting roof black colour.

Interior Hyundai i20

Despite the compact dimensions typical of the B segment, the new i20 offers a spacious interior, with more 352 liters of trunk with the rear seats up, which become 1,165 litres folding down the rear seats.

The vibrant new interior color package Lucid Lime revives and illuminates the interior. With this package, the seats feature a new sporty design with embossed texture. The lime stitching which decorate various points in the interior underline the sporty character of the model.

Connectivity and infotainment of the new i20

The update equips the model with the latest connectivity features, such as USB Type-C socketssecond generation eCall based on 4G network and updates of Over-the-Air (OTA) maps.

New Hyundai i20 dashboard restyling

The instrumentation is fully digital, with instrument cluster from 10.25″ and touchscreen infotainment – ​​also 10.25 inches – with Apple CarPlay And Android Autothe wireless charger for smartphones and the latest update to telematics services Bluelinks.

The ADAS on the new Hyundai i20

The new Hyundai i20 facelift is equipped with a full range of ADAS systems driving assistance as part of the Hyundai Smart Sense package. Among the standard features is the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) “City”, “Suburban” and “Pedestrians” to which the “Cyclists” function is added. The FCA system helps to detect and avoid potential collisions in the presence of obstacles. Lane Following Assist (LFA), on the other hand, ensures that the vehicle stays in the current lane.

New Hyundai i20 facelift 3/4

Also, it is available Smart Cruise Control Based on the navigation system (NSCC), which uses the vehicle’s navigation system to predict, for example, curves or straightaways on the motorway and adjust the speed accordingly for safer driving.

Hyundai i20 engines

Under the hood, the Hyundai i20 has an engine 1.0 T-GDi 100 bhp 48-volt mild hybridor the 84 bhp 1.2 MPI petrol MT. The 48-volt mild hybrid system is available with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT) or the six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

Hyundai 1.0 T-GDi 48-volt mild hybrid engine

By releasing the accelerator, the iMT is able to decouple the engine from the transmission, allowing the vehicle to enter coasting mode even with the engine off, thus saving fuel.

The prices of the new i20

The prices of the new i20 have not been officially disclosed, but the price list probably starts from a base of 20,000 euros upwards. Production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2023 at the Hyundai plant in Izmit, in Türkiye. More variants of the model will come later.

Photo new Hyundai i20 restyling

